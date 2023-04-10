Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 trophy hunt event: Start date, rewards, more

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 introduce trophy hunt, a limited-time launch event spanning across all three titles.

Infinity Ward ramped up its efforts in adding more Warzone 2 LTM modes in Season 2. It all started with a St. Patrick’s Day event, which added a special one-shot Victus XMR sniper rifle. The limited-time weapon not only one-shot killed enemies with a headshot but with any landed shot. Community members were annoyed when the developers removed the fan-favorite weapon.

Article continues after ad

On April Fools Day, the developers followed up with an anti-gravity LTM. The wacky spin-off allowed players to leap around the map like they were in space and launch enemies high into the air with any landed shot.

The developers announced a new event for Season 3, which isn’t a new LTM but an incentive to play every mode and title.

Activison Warzone 2 Season 3 begins on April 12.

When does the trophy event start?

The trophy event starts on April 12, coinciding with the launch of the new MW2 and WZ2 seasons. The event is scheduled to end at the start of Season 3 Reloaded, which does not have a specific date yet.

Article continues after ad

What is the trophy event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Players will be able to participate in the mode during multiplayer, battle royale, resurgence, plunder, and DMZ matches. Enemies drop small coins with a gold scorpion, and players trade coins in for rewards.

For MW2, every enemy drops a trophy, and they must be picked up in order to be turned in. However, users only need to eliminate an enemy in round-based modes like search and destroy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Participating in this event during battle royale matches requires a little more persistence. enemy operators and AI combatants drop trophies, but you need to win the match or bank them at a buy station for them to count.

Article continues after ad

And finally, in DMZ, players bank trophies by successfully exfilling or banking them at a buy station.

Trophy event rewards

Players can exchange trophies for a variety of rewards in the event section of the main menu. The developers elaborated in a blog post that more rewards will be added during the event.

Here are all of the known trophy hunt rewards.

“Nightsting” TAQ 56 weapon blueprint

“ Venom Strike” AR weapon blueprint

First Operator Skin: 10 trophies

10 trophies Second operator skin: 15 trophies

The developers noted that any unspent tokens are automatically converted to XP at the end of the event.