Modern Warfare Season 4 trailer teases Warzone changes, new map & guns

Infinity Ward have released a brand new teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 - one that's officially revealed Captain Price as the new Operator, along with hints at the return of Scrapyard, a couple of familiar weapons and changes to Warzone battle royale.

On May 27, Infinity Ward rolled out a trailer that contains teasers for some of what's to come in Season 4 of Modern Warfare, for both multiplayer and Warzone.

Season 4 is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, June 3, free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and it's arguably been the most highly-anticipated one yet, as players are expecting a strong dosage of new content.

Called 'The Story So Far,' this cinematic flashes back to the major points in Modern Warfare up to now, culminating with a few glimpses of the new season.

Captain Price, the iconic character from the campaign, has essentially been confirmed as the new Operator after having been hinted at in a previous teaser.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOOoRmEIXRs

Warzone changes

At one point in the trailer, Ghost can be heard communicating to Price that there's "something wrong in Verdansk," which is obviously a direct reference to the map used in Warzone. This could mean a number of things, and it's very likely that Infinity Ward will be shaking up the battle royale mode a bit in this upcoming season, seeing as how there are high expectations from the player-base.

We could see some map changes be implemented; the opening of all the locked bunkers following a recent update really excited a lot of players, so one or several tweaks to the map's landscape would definitely be positively received.

There's also a good chance the devs will finally release Duos; the playlist is one that many have requested since the game came out, and multiple leaks have claimed that it is part of the Warzone roadmap.

Scrapyard

The official Season 4 logo appears to be teasing that Scrapyard, the well-known map from Modern Warfare 2, has been remade and will be released as part of the new content.

The addition of Scrapyard seems to be a near-certainty as every season's logo has contained an image of a new map that was released. Furthermore, considering that it's been in the game files for a while now, what better time to release it than now?

Of course, those familiar with the map will know that it's technically already in Modern Warfare, as it's used as part of the Boneyard area in Warzone. Now, it appears that players will be able to enjoy it in multiplayer, as well.

New weapons: Vector and Galil

At the start of every season, Infinity Ward have released two new weapons free to all players who reach the necessary tier in the Battle Pass. For Season 4, it appears that those will be the Vector and Galil - two of the more legendary guns in the Call of Duty franchise.

The Vector is a powerful SMG with a high fire rate and lower recoil, making it a fan-favorite in many of the games that it's been featured in. Its viability has always been strong enough where players have used it as an SMG-AR hybrid.

This isn't the first time that these to weapons have been connected to the new MW title; they were both discovered in back-end game files and leaked, with some even managing to get a hold of some gameplay.

With still some time left before Season 4 launches, we expect Infinity Ward to reveal more about all the new content that's on the way.