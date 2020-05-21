Warzone teaser hints at Modern Warfare Season 4 Operator & more

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare teaser is being sent out in marketing emails, hinting at a new Operator, and some intriguing additions to Warzone and multiplayer.

After the vaults started opening in Call of Duty: Warzone, players have been itching to know what was coming next. Now, Infinity Ward has teased the next reveals for the battle royale and base game, with fans scrambling to decipher the cryptic messaging.

The easiest hint is that Captain John Price, who first appeared in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, will be the game’s next available Operator for Season 4. Then comes speculation about the Verdansk map’s bunkers, and the possibility of a new weapon.

Advertisement

Is Price the new Operator for Season 4? pic.twitter.com/neLQhMPwxg — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) May 21, 2020

At one point in the video, the enlistment of a “senior Operator” is mentioned alongside a granulated picture of a man with a rugged bucket hat—fitting Price’s signature look. When asked if this indecipherable figure is a problem, the speaker responds “yes, a big one.” That notoriety again suggests that the infamous Price should be the game’s next Operator.

More interesting for Warzone fans, though, is the speculation surrounding the map’s bunkers.

Advertisement

One of the speakers details that “the opposition is moving new armaments into territory Victor,” while the map of Verdansk zooms in on a location right above Military Base—exactly where Bunker 11 lays.

Adding to the mystery, some believe that “ornaments” is said, not “armaments,” but the latter would make more sense. If this is the case, then there could be some sort of new weaponry connected to Bunker 11 in particular.

As noticed by inquisitive fans, the video’s text indicates that an immediate meeting is set to happen at Echo Charlie Hotel 2-0 and that the meeting’s passphrase is “WHIPLASH.”

Advertisement

When you look at Verdansk’s map, E-2 (Echo 2-0) places you near the locked bunker at Military Base, C-2 near the bunker at Dam and H-2 at the one near Quarry. All three appear to use number phones for access, suggesting that players may be able to try inputting “WHIPLASH” in order to gain access.

Read more: New Warzone event teased in cryptic Call of Duty app message

At the moment, no one has checked if the above is actually a means to entering further into the bunkers—but speculation continues to mount. In another instance, a player suggests that code in the trailer ties to a nuclear detonation (which would fit the “armaments” discussion).

Finally, fans have also taken the gun shown in the trailer into consideration. Some believe that it is the Galil, as last seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, while others think it may be the AK-74u, as currently found in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Advertisement

For now, nothing is confirmed and everything is under question—but Price feels like a strong bet to be the game’s next Operator.

We will continue to monitor this ongoing mystery and update whenever possible.