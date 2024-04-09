Modern Warfare 3 April 9 patch notes: SVA 545 buff, crash fixes, more

Modern Warfare 3 April 9 patch notes: SVA 545 buff, crash fixes, moreActivision
Modern Warfare 3’s April 9 patch sees the SVA 545 get a decent buff while addressing crashing issues and more. Here’s the full details of the patch.
Modern Warfare 3 is in the midst of Season 3, introducing a bevy of new multiplayer maps, new weapons, and Operators to earn such as the Snoop Dogg bundle.
That said, Sledgehammer Games is already at work on changes and fixes, with April 9’s patch addressing various concerns from the player base. It also includes a surprising buff to the SVA 545 assault rifle and some changes to the Ninja and Compression vests.
Here are the full patch notes for April 9’s Modern Warfare 3 update.
April 9 Modern Warfare 3 patch notes
Global
Stability
- Addressed a crash that could occur while viewing Weapon Attachments.
Customization
- Resolved various issues with Quick Equipping Weapon Charms in the Store.
- Corrected the display names of the Season 3 Prestige Emblems.
Settings
- Addressed an issue causing the Latency telemetry widget to constantly display N/A.
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
- SVA 545
- Increased maximum damage range from 31.8m to 44.5m (+40%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 51.8m (+17%).
- Increased medium damage range from 51.8m to 61m (+18%).
Submachine Guns
- FJX Horus
- Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.
Light Machine Guns
- TAQ Evolvere
- Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.
Sniper Rifles
- MORS
- Hurricane 9 Variable Optic
- Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment.
- Photonic Charge Barrel
- Improved consistency of penetration damage through enemy Operators.
- Hurricane 9 Variable Optic
Perks
- Ninja Vest (Vest)
- While equipped with Reinforced Boots, players now gain the effects of Running Sneakers.
- Compression Carrier (Vest)
- Kills with a Launcher will now immediately trigger health regeneration.
Equipment
- EMD Grenade (Tactical)
- Changed the tracker removal keybind to Interact on keyboard input devices.
- Improved prioritization when multiple actions are available for the tracker removal keybind.
- Tracker removal time is now aligned with the HUD progress bar.
- Scatter Mine (Tactical)
- Enemy stun effects are now correctly applied in Hardcode Modes.
- C4 (Lethal)
- Detonation can no longer occur until stuck to a surface for 500ms.
Killstreaks
- Guardian-SC
- Ledge Hanging after equipping the Guardian-SC will no longer cause the player to become unable to fire their Weapon.
- Remote Turret
- Attempting to deploy while swimming will no longer cause the player to become unable to fire their Weapon.