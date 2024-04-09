Modern Warfare 3 April 9 patch notes: SVA 545 buff, crash fixes, more

Modern Warfare 3’s April 9 patch sees the SVA 545 get a decent buff while addressing crashing issues and more. Here’s the full details of the patch.

Modern Warfare 3 is in the midst of Season 3, introducing a bevy of new multiplayer maps, new weapons, and Operators to earn such as the Snoop Dogg bundle.

That said, Sledgehammer Games is already at work on changes and fixes, with April 9’s patch addressing various concerns from the player base. It also includes a surprising buff to the SVA 545 assault rifle and some changes to the Ninja and Compression vests.

Here are the full patch notes for April 9’s Modern Warfare 3 update.

April 9 Modern Warfare 3 patch notes

Global

Stability

Addressed a crash that could occur while viewing Weapon Attachments.

Customization

Resolved various issues with Quick Equipping Weapon Charms in the Store.

Corrected the display names of the Season 3 Prestige Emblems.

Settings

Addressed an issue causing the Latency telemetry widget to constantly display N/A.

Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

SVA 545 Increased maximum damage range from 31.8m to 44.5m (+40%). Increased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 51.8m (+17%). Increased medium damage range from 51.8m to 61m (+18%).



Submachine Guns

FJX Horus Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.



Light Machine Guns

TAQ Evolvere Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.



Sniper Rifles

MORS Hurricane 9 Variable Optic Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment. Photonic Charge Barrel Improved consistency of penetration damage through enemy Operators.



Perks

Ninja Vest (Vest) While equipped with Reinforced Boots, players now gain the effects of Running Sneakers.

Compression Carrier (Vest) Kills with a Launcher will now immediately trigger health regeneration.



Equipment

EMD Grenade (Tactical) Changed the tracker removal keybind to Interact on keyboard input devices. Improved prioritization when multiple actions are available for the tracker removal keybind. Tracker removal time is now aligned with the HUD progress bar.

Scatter Mine (Tactical) Enemy stun effects are now correctly applied in Hardcode Modes.

C4 (Lethal) Detonation can no longer occur until stuck to a surface for 500ms.



Killstreaks