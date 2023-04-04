Modern Warfare 2 players “stoked” over Season 3 operator announcement

Season 3 is right around the corner, and Infinity Ward ramped up excitement for Modern Warfare 2 fans by announcing two new operators.

MW2 and WZ2 Season 3 starts on April 12, and Infinity Ward has already provided fans with a few breadcrumbs by announcing the Intervention sniper and a new 6v6 multiplayer map. We expect the developers to release a full blog post closer to the new season’s release.

Season 2 shined a light on Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda, who first appeared as an operator in WZ1. Season 3 introduces Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas, two beloved characters from the MW2 campaign.

Infinity Ward pits the two adversarial personalities against one another in Season 3 and asks community members to choose a side.

Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas join MW2 as new operators

Activision Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign featured old and new faces.

Activision announced Alejandro and Valeria are coming to Season 3 as new operators. Valeria is a minor antagonist in the MW2 campaign, working as the leader of the Las Almas Cartel. She once served alongside Alejandro on the Mexican Special Forces.

Task Force 141 infiltrated the Las Almas Cartel mansion, and Alejandro discovered his former ally Valeria was the cartel leader. TF141 later saved Valeria from the Shadow Company after Shepard broke a deal.

Valeria voice actress María Elisa Camargo denied a past romantic relationship between her character and Alejandro, but she believes that there was a lot of chemistry between the two characters.

Community members celebrated the announcement. “I am so stoked you’re bringing these two. Alejandro was by far my favorite character from the campaign.”

A second user added: “Alejandro was the best character in MWII’s campaign. I am hyped to have him in MP finally.”

We will provide an update when Infinity Ward reveals more information about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season.