Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals Season 3 will include a classic map remake

Modern Warfare 2 YouTuber FaZe Dirty participated in a Season 3 playtest, revealing a classic CoD map will finally receive its first multiplayer remake.

Each CoD title typically includes a few classic map remakes. Modern Warfare 2 already dove into a deep pool of classic environments adding Shipment and Shoothouse in multiplayer. Warzone 2 followed suit, implanting a few POIs inspired by classic CoD maps, such as Quarry, Dome, and Showdown.

There have already been seven map remakes from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) in other titles, yet a few classic environments are long overdue for a revisit.

Infinity Ward showed some love to the original MW2 by bringing back a beloved map for Season 3.

Estate is coming to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 3

FaZe Dirty Pelayo’s Lighthouse features the main house from Estate.

Activision invited FaZe Dirty to a Season 3 playtest. He got his hands on the new Intervention sniper, the FJX Imperium, and also got to play the new Season 3 map, Pelayo’s Lighthouse.

Dirty followed up Activision’s announcement video by sharing his experience on YouTube. After showing off FJX Imperium gameplay, he briefly gave fans a sneak peek of a familiar location.

The YouTuber walked through a house on Pelayo’s Lighthouse straight from the MW2 (2009) map Estate.

Estate is a medium-sized multiplayer map based around a cabin on top of a hill in the woods. Most action occurs in and around the large house, but a few other buildings are scattered at the bottom of the hill and a boathouse.

The map plays much differently than a standard three-lane CoD offering, but community members thoroughly enjoyed the environment’s unique layout.

Dirty claimed Pelayo’s Lighthouse “has a couple of long lanes perfect for sniping” and acknowledged that taking advantage of spawn traps on the new map should be fun.

We don’t know for sure if this is a full remake or just one location from Estate, but fans will be excited nonetheless. Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 begins on April 12.