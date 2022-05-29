Modern Warfare 2 likely coming to Steam as PC fans spot cover hint

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) could mark the franchise’s return to PC on Steam as artwork for the highly-anticipated title has recently appeared on there.

While many Call of Duty fans will immediately point to the iconic first-person shooter series being a mainly console franchise, that isn’t the case. Since 2003, CoD games have released on a number of platforms including PC and handheld versions.

In recent years, though, the PC version has been locked behind the Battle.Net launcher alongside some of Activision Blizzard’s other popular titles rather than also being available through Steam.

Over the years, fans have requested that the franchise make a return to the Valve-owned platform, just to give them another option. And with the release of the Modern Warfare 2 in sight, that could finally happen.

On May 29, some eagle-eyed fans noted that the artwork for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) – which has the iconic skull mask of Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley covered in green and black – appeared on Steam.

There is no listing for the game, so you can’t rush over to the Steam and pre-order the title just yet, but if you go to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 page and scroll to the bottom, you will see the cover of the highly-anticipated game.

If the series is to return to Steam, it would be the first Call of Duty title that has been available on the Valve-owned platform since Call of Duty: WWII and Modern Warfare: Remastered, which were both released in 2017. Though, there was DLC released for the aforementioned Black Ops 3 throughout 2018, they just weren’t a new game.

Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 artwork has shown up on Steam, suggesting the franchise will return to Steam on PC Artwork located at the bottom of this page: https://t.co/ANHF6vgIHZ (via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/DoEPMzJriB — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 29, 2022

As noted, the new game does not appear as a new or upcoming release on Steam, and searching for Modern Warfare 2 – as of now – only returns results for the 2009 version.

It remains to be seen as to when you’ll be able to get MW2 (2022) through Steam, but it is looking promising ahead of the October 28 drop.