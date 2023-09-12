Modern Warfare 2 free trial comes with catch that has players furious

Activision announced a free trial period for Modern Warfare 2, but a playtime limit has community members up in arms.

Unlike previous Call of Duty iterations, the devs incentivized players to stick with Modern Warfare 2 through the end. Typically, when a new series entry releases, the previous game’s weapon progression doesn’t carry over.

However, Modern Warfare 3 introduces Carry Forward, transferring MW2 weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints to Modern Warfare 3. With over 55 guns to level up, some players still have plenty of work to do before MW3 releases worldwide on November 10, 2023.

Starting on MW3 launch day, players will have access to every MW2 weapon and all of their previous progress. This puts players who never purchased the previous game at a slight disadvantage; a free trial period could have rectified that issue but didn’t.

Modern Warfare 2 fans disappointed by free trial

Activision announced a Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access trial from September 13-20. The trial gives players access to 10 6v6 maps, including the two latest additions in Season 5 Reloaded, and two battle maps.

As for game modes, players can experience familiar classics such as TDM, Hardpoint, and SnD, along with newcomers such as Havoc, Invasion, Grind, and many more.

The free trial comes with one crucial caveat. Even though it lasts for seven days, players are limited to 2.5 in-game hours.

Community members sounded off in the comment section after reading the fine print.

Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope responded: “A limit of how long you can play? Odd feature, to be honest.”

A second user added: “They’re limiting players to 2.5 hours of match time? This actually might be the dumbest thing I’ve seen COD do in a while.”

But maybe that short amount of time is really all players need, as a third commenter joked: “2.5 hours is crazy, but then again, that’s all you need to play this game.”

2.5 hours over a seven-week span doesn’t amount to much, but this might provide the perfect opportunity for some to try Modern Warfare 2 out at least.