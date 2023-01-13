Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method

As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method.

Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.

Camo unlocking operates differently in MW2, with the game featuring Base Camo and Mastery camo challenges. After gaining access to Gold and Platinum, unlocking Polyatomic requires 25 headshots on each weapon.

Article continues after ad

The LA Guerillas TikTok revealed two tips and one secret method for unlocking Polyatomic faster.

The Mastery Camo unlock process in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock Polyatomic Camo fast in MW2

The LA Guerillas claimed, “objective game modes make close-range fights hard. In free for all, respawns are random, so most fights are at close range. Headshots are easier the closer you are.”

Objective game modes utilize a squad spawn system, and players spawn directly on their teammates. Free for all throws players right into the fire with random spawns, which can be both dangerous and rewarding.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Double Time doubles the time of your tactical sprint, so the TikToker recommends using the perk to get into gunfights faster. When players get shot in MW2, a flinch causes the user’s weapon to sway up and down. Focus reduces flinch while getting shot and allows players to line up headshots better.

Article continues after ad

Scavenger grants players the ability to get more ammo from dead enemies, and Quick Fix heals players faster, rounding out the LA Guerillas’ recommended perks.

“practice makes progress.” The LA Guerillas suggested going into a private match on Shoot House with headshots only and training your muscle memory so headshot kills become routine.

Give these tips a try for yourself if you want to make the painstaking camo grinding process easier.