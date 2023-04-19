Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best perk after Season 3 buff

Choosing the perfect perks in Modern Warfare 2 typically boils down to personal preference and playstyle, but the LA Guerillas TikTok revealed its favorite combo for Season 3.

Modern Warfare 2 redesigned perks, featuring perk packages, which grant two base perks, one bonus, and one ultimate. Base perks are active at the start of a match, while bonus perks activate after four minutes, and ultimate perks deploy eight minutes into a game.

For every ten points, one second gets shaved off the timer, so the more you kill and play, the quicker you can activate the Bonus and Ultimate perks. MW2 players slammed the “horrible” new system, questioning the need for time gates.

Looking past the system’s inferred flaws, high alert and quick fix are arguably the two most popular ultimate perks. However, the Season 3 update buffed Ghost, making it a compelling choice once again.

Is Ghost the best perk in Modern Warfare 2?

Ghost is viable once again in Modern Warfare 2.

The LA Guerillas TikTok explained why Ghost is a must-use perk in Season 3.

“Before Season 3, suppressors made Ghost useless.” If you shot with Ghost equipped, you still showed up on the mini-map.”

“But now, with Ghost and a silencer, you will never appear on the radar.”

The TikToker recommended pairing both tools with the Cold Blooded perk, which makes you invisible to lethal streaks, heartbeat sensors, and portable radars.

Double Time and Tracker complete the perk package, doubling the duration of tactical sprinting and allowing players to track the footprints of enemies.

The LA Guerillas claimed this perk package will make you feel like a hunter, silently tracking enemies around the map, with no way of risk of getting snuffed out.

This combo will be especially useful on the new MW2 multiplayer map Pelayo’s Lighthouse, thanks to its rainy and dark environment.

Using Ghost is also a viable option in Warzone 2 as protection from UAVs and buffed heartbeat sensors will come in handy.