Modern Warfare 2 Beta Weekend Two patch notes: Ground War, Perk changes, AR nerfs

Week two of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta is now in focus and with players across all platforms now joining in, Infinity Ward has dropped new patch notes full of fresh content and significant gameplay changes.
One week on from the PlayStation-exclusive leg of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta and players on PC and Xbox are now joining in on the action. However, things aren’t exactly the same as they were in the first outing.
In light of key feedback in the first few days, developers are addressing a number of the game’s most prominent issues. They’ve also introduced new maps and modes to spice things up for the final days of the test.
So before you load back in, brush up with a full look at the Modern Warfare 2 Beta Weekend Two patch notes.
New content in week two of Modern Warfare 2 Beta
While the first week of the Beta came with a number of unique locations and a small handful of modes, things are expanding in week two. For starters, two new maps are joining the rotation in Sariff Bay and Sa’id. Both are described as ‘Battle Maps’ to fit with larger game types.
Accompanying them is one such big team mode as Ground War makes a return. 64 players can now compete in this mode that not only emphasizes long-range combat, but new vehicular combat systems too.
Last but not least, Invasion ups the stakes with large-scale 80-player lobbies. Two teams of 20 humans and two teams of 20 AI load in to this “absolutely chaotic” mode with regular team deathmatch rules in effect. The squad with the most kills wins.
Perk & Weapon changes in Modern Warfare 2 Beta
As teased in an earlier blog post, the Perk system is speeding up in week two of the Beta. Initially, it took quite some time to earn all of your chosen Perks in a given match due to the new Perk Package system which delivers them in the middle of a game.
Now, with all platforms joining the fight, the earn rate for these higher-tier Perks has been increased “significantly.”
Moreover, seven weapons have been adjusted to various degrees for the final few days of the Beta. A number of key Assault Rifles now deal reduced damage and come with more recoil, while a few powerful SMGs now have slightly more hipfire recoil.
You can find the full list of balance adjustments below.
Full Modern Warfare 2 Weekend Two patch notes
Maps
- Introducing two new battle maps: Sariff Bay and Sa’id.
Modes
- Ground War is back! Enjoy up-to 32v32 combat with brand new vehicles and dynamic combat.
- Introducing our Sandbox TDM, Invasion (or what we like to call the Shipment of Ground War). Invasion pits two teams of 20 players and 20 AI against each other. With large maps, 80 combatants, water play, ground vehicles, air vehicles and more– it’s absolute chaos!
- Third Person Moshpit is returning for Weekend Two.
Gameplay
- We’ve made adjustments to player visibility that should make enemy targets easier to spot.
Perks
- The perk earn rate will remain the same for the start of Beta Weekend One. Once all platforms are open, we will be increasing the earn rate significantly.
Audio
- Decreased the overall distance from which you could hear enemy and ally footsteps
- Mixed the volume of local and non-local player slide sounds to be more in-line with other movements
- Added an equalizer to soften ally footsteps versus enemy footsteps, making enemy audio more distinct
- Adjusted mix presets– particularly the mix of ambient sounds, which will make footsteps slightly less pronounced
Weapon Tuning
FTAC Recon
- Reduced damage while in full-auto
- Increased full-auto recoil
- Minor headshot damage reduction
FSS Hurricane
- Reduced damage at distance
- Lower headshot multiplier
Lachmann-556
- Minor recoil increase
- Minor headshot reduction
- Minor hipfire spread increase
M4
- Minor hipfire spread increase
M16
- Minor hipfire spread increase
Kastov-74u
- Minor hipfire spread increase
Lachmann Sub
- Minimum damage reduction
- Minor headshot damage reduction
Maps
- Valderas Museum has returned following fixes to lighting
- Patched various geo on Farm 18, Breenburgh Hotel, and Mercado Las Almas
User Interface
- We’ve addressed a number of UX bugs including Gunsmith and progression issues. The level cap for Weekend Two is level 30. If you played in Weekend One, your progress should carry over to Weekend Two.
- We are also working on a number of UI and UX improvements for launch.