Modern Warfare 2 Beta Weekend Two patch notes: Ground War, Perk changes, AR nerfs

Week two of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta is now in focus and with players across all platforms now joining in, Infinity Ward has dropped new patch notes full of fresh content and significant gameplay changes.

One week on from the PlayStation-exclusive leg of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta and players on PC and Xbox are now joining in on the action. However, things aren’t exactly the same as they were in the first outing.

In light of key feedback in the first few days, developers are addressing a number of the game’s most prominent issues. They’ve also introduced new maps and modes to spice things up for the final days of the test.

So before you load back in, brush up with a full look at the Modern Warfare 2 Beta Weekend Two patch notes.

New content in week two of Modern Warfare 2 Beta

While the first week of the Beta came with a number of unique locations and a small handful of modes, things are expanding in week two. For starters, two new maps are joining the rotation in Sariff Bay and Sa’id. Both are described as ‘Battle Maps’ to fit with larger game types.

Accompanying them is one such big team mode as Ground War makes a return. 64 players can now compete in this mode that not only emphasizes long-range combat, but new vehicular combat systems too.

Last but not least, Invasion ups the stakes with large-scale 80-player lobbies. Two teams of 20 humans and two teams of 20 AI load in to this “absolutely chaotic” mode with regular team deathmatch rules in effect. The squad with the most kills wins.

Activision Sariff Bay is a vibrant new map in Weekend Two of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

Perk & Weapon changes in Modern Warfare 2 Beta

As teased in an earlier blog post, the Perk system is speeding up in week two of the Beta. Initially, it took quite some time to earn all of your chosen Perks in a given match due to the new Perk Package system which delivers them in the middle of a game.

Now, with all platforms joining the fight, the earn rate for these higher-tier Perks has been increased “significantly.”

Moreover, seven weapons have been adjusted to various degrees for the final few days of the Beta. A number of key Assault Rifles now deal reduced damage and come with more recoil, while a few powerful SMGs now have slightly more hipfire recoil.

You can find the full list of balance adjustments below.

Full Modern Warfare 2 Weekend Two patch notes

Maps

Introducing two new battle maps: Sariff Bay and Sa’id.

Modes

Ground War is back! Enjoy up-to 32v32 combat with brand new vehicles and dynamic combat.

Introducing our Sandbox TDM, Invasion (or what we like to call the Shipment of Ground War). Invasion pits two teams of 20 players and 20 AI against each other. With large maps, 80 combatants, water play, ground vehicles, air vehicles and more– it’s absolute chaos!

Third Person Moshpit is returning for Weekend Two.

Gameplay

We’ve made adjustments to player visibility that should make enemy targets easier to spot.

Perks

The perk earn rate will remain the same for the start of Beta Weekend One. Once all platforms are open, we will be increasing the earn rate significantly.

Audio

Decreased the overall distance from which you could hear enemy and ally footsteps

Mixed the volume of local and non-local player slide sounds to be more in-line with other movements

Added an equalizer to soften ally footsteps versus enemy footsteps, making enemy audio more distinct

Adjusted mix presets– particularly the mix of ambient sounds, which will make footsteps slightly less pronounced

Weapon Tuning

FTAC Recon

Reduced damage while in full-auto

Increased full-auto recoil

Minor headshot damage reduction

FSS Hurricane

Reduced damage at distance

Lower headshot multiplier

Lachmann-556

Minor recoil increase

Minor headshot reduction

Minor hipfire spread increase

M4

Minor hipfire spread increase

M16

Minor hipfire spread increase

Kastov-74u

Minor hipfire spread increase

Lachmann Sub

Minimum damage reduction

Minor headshot damage reduction

Maps

Valderas Museum has returned following fixes to lighting

Patched various geo on Farm 18, Breenburgh Hotel, and Mercado Las Almas

User Interface