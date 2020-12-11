LA Thieves officially confirm Temp as 4th Call of Duty League starter

Warzone’s big Season 1 update may be right around the corner, but these five SMGs continue to dominate the virtual battlefields of Verdansk.

Call of Duty has always prided itself on its fast-paced combat and it should come as no surprise that SMGs remain a staple pick in Warzone. While they may not offer the range or accuracy of the game’s deadly assault rifles, they do give players the tools to go on close-quarter tears. This hyper-aggressive playstyle may not be for every player, but having an SMG you can rely on is incredibly important.

Unlike the AR class, the SMG category is not that varied, and many players often gravitate towards only a couple of picks. Of course, that hasn’t stopped certain loadouts from cropping up. To help you increase your win rate in Warzone, we’ve put together five of the best SMGs and the attachments you should be using.

Best MP5 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Integral Suppressor

FTAC Collapsible

Merc Foregrip

45 Round Mags

Stippled Grip Tape

It should come as no surprise that the MP5 is the top pick. In fact, this snappy SMG has remained the top pick since Warzone’s launch. Its high fire rate and incredible damage make it the best choice for those close-quarters firefights.

This loadout is one the fastest in the entire game, allowing players to quickly sweep corners and flush out any pesky campers. Consider using this loadout to supplement your favorite assault rifle class to ensure you’re dealing as much as possible.

Best MP7 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

FSS Recon

Tac Laser

Merc Foregrip

60 Round Mags

A lot more MP7 loadouts have started to crop up across Verdansk and while it may not deal as much damage as the MP5, it is still a worthy choice. Unlike most guns in Modern Warfare, the MP7 delivers highly accurate hip fire, making it great for those moments where you don’t have time to ADS.

Whether you’re tired of using the MP5 or just want to melt squads with the hip fire, then the MP7 is a great choice.

Best Uzi Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

FSS Carbine Pro

No Stock

Merc Foregrip

.41 AE 32-Round Mags

While the Uzi has often been left to sit around Verdansk as unwanted floor loot, it can shine with the right attachments. The Uzi combines high mobility with fast rates of fire, giving you the speed to outmanoeuvre your opponents and get the drop on those slower than you.

The loadout can be used effectively when hip fired, but attachments make aiming down sights so quick that there really is no need. Simply snap onto your target and get blasting.

Best P90 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

FORGE TAC Retribution

Tac Laser

Fly Strap

Stippled Grip Tape

Unlike the other SMGs on the list, the P90 is actually capable of taking down targets at a medium range. Its high rate of fire and minimal recoil will keep your shots accurate, while also keeping you competitive in close-quarter environments.

For many players, the MP5 and MP7 will remain the top picks, but if you’re willing to try out another SMG, then you might find some luck with the P90.

Best PP19 Bizon Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

8.7” Steel

Tac Laser

Corvus Skeleton Stock

Stippled Grip Tape

The PP19 Bizon became a common site across Verdansk when it was introduced as floor loot back in Season 4. Since then, this SMG has worked its way up the popularity rankings and claimed a fifth-place spot.

Off meta guns aren’t exactly known for their competitive nature, however, the PP19 Bizon does offer some decent mid-range options. Of course, hip-fire is the main priority with this build, but Monolithic Suppressor and 8.7” Steel barrel can give you that little bit extra range damage when you need it.

Best Black Ops Cold War SMG to use in Warzone Season 1

While the MP5 dominated the early weeks of Black Ops Cold War, significant nerfs to its damage range mean other SMGs have had time to come to the forefront. The AK-74u is now arguably the strongest SMG in the game.

It’s high bullet velocity and damage output allow you to get shots off quickly, while its 40 round mag attachment ensures you can maintain pressure when it really matters. Pair this with the gun’s minimal recoil, and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best SMGs in BOCW.

The Bullfrog has also been getting a lot of attention from pro players thanks to its high ammo count and decent damage. If that wasn’t enough, the bullfrog is rumored to be getting a buff in the next patch, which could make it a priority pick for many Warzone players.

So there you have, the five best SMGs in Modern Warfare’s Warzone. We’ll be updating this list once Warzone Season 1 starts, so be sure to check back here for all the latest updates.