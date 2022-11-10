JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros.

Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout.

Anyone can create a meta setup by experimenting with different guns and finding one that fits your playstyle, but sometimes it’s easier to let an expert do the thinking for you.

That way, you can jump into a match and just focus on landing shots and refining your gun skills.

Luckily, MW2 guru JGOD has been analyzing loadouts used by CoD pros and the “zero recoil” M4 is a setup you need to test out in one of your matches.

Activison The M4 is perfect for beaming opponents at medium to long range.

Best long-range M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Attachments

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel: PHASE-3 Grip

PHASE-3 Grip Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

During a recent video, JGOD covered all of the loadouts pros are using to dominate their foes in MW2 and he highlighted the M4 as the long-range meta contender.

The build they’re using effectively transforms the gun into a laser beam with “no recoil”, making it easy to land precise shots on enemies from afar.

As it is so accurate, the setup doesn’t even require an optic as the iron sight on the weapon is suitable for all engagements. Not only that, it frees up another slot to bolster the M4’s kickback even more.

This setup offers pinpoint control and a significant amount of damage, allowing you to shred through your opponent’s health bars with ease.

Keep in mind, this loadout is a relatively slow setup when it comes to ADS time and overall mobility. This definitely isn’t a run-and-gun class and performs best when you’re posted up in an area or holding down an objective.

If you’d like to boost the speed of the loadout slightly, we recommend running a laser. This will give you the chance to snap onto your targets a little quicker, but will also increase recoil, so alter this depending on your playstyle.