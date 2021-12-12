JGOD reveals Warzone graphics settings to make game look good & maintain FPS

Warzone Pacific has many people struggling to find the perfect graphics settings. Fear no more, as JGOD has come through with a complete guide to make Caldera look good and run high FPS.

The new era of Warzone has been filled with lots of graphics issues, especially on consoles.

However, JGOD breaks down all of his settings and shows what is and isn’t essential to make the game run smoothly.

Here’s a full rundown of JGOD’s in-game video settings to run high FPS at a good quality.

JGOD Warzone graphics settings

In his YouTube video, the Warzone master himself goes through all the essential settings for Caldera.

Here are the key settings he highlighted that impact the way the game looks and runs:

Fullscreen: On

On Refresh Rate: Monitor Max

Monitor Max Render Resolution: Match monitor setting

Match monitor setting Framerate Limit: Cap at refresh rate max

Cap at refresh rate max ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Normal Particle Quality: High

High Bullets Impacts & Sprays: On

On On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

These are essential for making sure your game runs at a solid FPS. For making the game look better to the eyes, he recommends testing out the different colorblind filters Warzone offers and picking one that suits you.

He also talks about using the NVIDIA Filters to help make your game look even cleaner and still run at a great FPS.

Here are his NVIDIA settings:

Sharpen: 33%

33% Clarity: 57%

57% HDR Toning: 25%

25% Bloom: 0%

0% Tint Color: 0%

0% Tint Intensity: 0%

0% Temperature: 0

0 Vibrance: 56.8

56.8 Exposure: 0%

0% Contrast: 9%

9% Highlights: 0%

0% Shadows: -40%

-40% Gamma: 0%

These will increase the quality of the textures in-game and will not cause your FPS to drop.

If you give these settings a try and they don’t work out for you then make sure to check out our guide on the best video settings for Season 1 of Warzone.