How to get higher kill games in Warzone - Dexerto

Picking up wins and high kill games in Warzone can feel almost impossible for a lot of players. Luckily, there’s a series of tips & tricks you can use to increase your KD ratio and start dominating your opponents on Verdansk.

While Warzone is an incredibly popular game enjoyed by millions across the globe, the majority of players only pick up a handful of kills every match.

With content creators regularly racking up 30 to 40 kill games on a regular basis, it’s easy to get disheartened and blame your KD ratio on matchmaking, your aim, teammates, or any number of other issues.

Advertisement

However, a lot of the time, it’s less to do with a player’s mechanics, and more to do with fundamentals and game knowledge.

We’ve put together a set of tips & tricks that you can use to get higher kill games in Warzone and even pick a few more victories along the way.

1. Use meta loadouts and weapons

While experimenting with random weapons in Warzone is fun, it’s not the most efficient way to rack up high-kill games.

Using a meta loadout will always give you a significant advantage over an opponent who isn’t, and could be the difference-maker when it comes to picking up more wins.

Advertisement

Read More: How to watch Warzone Season 4 reveal

Despite this, the Warzone meta is constantly shifting and it can be difficult to keep track of which are guns are top tier.

Luckily, we have a dedicated list that ranks the top five most popular weapons in Warzone at any given time. There’s even a full meta class setup for each of the guns as well, so you don’t have to worry about which attachments you need to equip.

2. Hot drop into popular POIs

Hot dropping may seem like a daunting prospect if you’re a player who struggles to pick up a lot of kills. You may have even attempted it before and got taken out as soon as you hit the ground.

Advertisement

However, landing in a location with lots of enemies doesn’t just give you the opportunity to pick up kills, it helps you get better at the game by forcing you to take gunfights.

Parachuting down to the edge of the map is definitely a great way to ensure you reach the final stages of a match, but it’s unlikely you’ll get much practice with your weapon.

Although you’ll be sent to the Gulag a lot on your first day of hot drops, eventually, you’ll start to pick up some steam and improve your ability to stay calm during intense gunfights.

Advertisement

3. Communicate with your squad

As with any FPS title, communication in Warzone is essential if you’re looking to rack up high-kill games with your squad in Duos, Trios, and Quads.

A simple call-out on an enemy’s position could give your teammate the chance to get the first shot off in a gunfight and come out on top.

Read More: COD leakers reveal full unreleased Ural Mountains Warzone map

Not only that, tracking the location of opposing squads in the distance using pings is a great way to stay safe or potentially look for an aggressive push.

Finally, it’s key you play with your squad and don’t wander too far away from the group. If you’re caught out on your own in the middle of nowhere, it’s unlikely that your team is going to be able to assist.

Advertisement

4. Buy loadout as quickly as possible

Picking up loadout before other squads is a great way to secure yourself some easy kills in the early stages of a match. Not only does it provide you with your meta weapon setup, but it will also give you access to a Heartbeat Sensor.

If you’re quick, the majority of players still won’t have the Ghost perk, so it should be simple to track their location and take them down. Also, if you’ve got enough cash, prioritize being a UAV, especially early in the match.

Don’t forget to pick up a vehicle if you can find one, this will allow you to put pressure on your enemies and prevent them from preparing for the gunfight.

5. Practice advanced mechanics

When you feel like you’re on track in terms of weapon selection, aim, and communication, it’s time to start learning some of the advanced mechanics in Warzone.

Whether it’s how to slide cancel or how to move more efficiently in-game, there are various techniques you can use to elevate your gameplay above the competition.

Read More: Bizarre Warzone bug makes players look like dead bodies

It’s worth noting that a lot of these mechanics take a lot of practice and may not seem like they’ve made a huge difference at first. However, in the long run, they could be deciding factor in whether you pick up a victory, or get sent to the Gulag.

So, there you have it, that’s a few ways you can improve your gameplay, and hopefully, pick up more kills in the process.

Unfortunately, none of these tips will make you a pro overnight, but with enough practice, you’ll be dominating Verdansk in no time.