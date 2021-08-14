JGOD reveals insane EM2 Warzone loadout for Season 5

Warzone content creator JGOD has unveiled his go-to EM2 loadout for Season Five, turning the Cold War weapon into a reliable mid-range monster.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five dropped on August 13, bringing a plethora of new content to the Call of Duty titles.

Among the changes was the addition of the EM2 assault rifle, described as a “well-rounded British rifle with good firing control. Built-in low-zoom optic improves accuracy. Slower fire rate with reliable range.”

Those caveats apply in Warzone as well as, but statistician JGOD has outlined his go-to class straight away.

JGOD’s EM2 Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 27.4″ Ranger

27.4″ Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 40 Rnd Drum

STANAG 40 Rnd Drum Optic: Axial Arms 3x

As previously mentioned, the outstanding strength of the EM2 is its mid-range capability. JGOD’s loadout not only focuses on that, but amplifies it.

Advertisement

The Axial Arms 3x scope is definitely one you can trade out, but will help keep shots on target at medium to longer ranges. Paired with the Ranger barrel and Field Agent Grip, shots will be as powerful as they can be at longer ranges.

The 40 Rnd Drum ensures players have the ammo to tear through enemy teams, while the Agency Suppressor remains a must-have on any Cold War weapon in Warzone.

The EM2 will quickly rise up the list of Warzone’s most popular weapons, already proving itself to be lethal at medium ranges and in the right hands.

Advertisement

How far it rises may well depend on the treatment it gets from Raven, as well as how the Season Five buffs and nerfs wind up playing out.

For now, though, we’d recommend pairing it with a strong close-range weapon like the MAC-10, MP5 or Bullfrog.