Warzone expert unveils H4 Blixen loadout that might be BR’s best ever SMG

Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac has outlined a weapon loadout he believes is one of the best in the battle royale’s history, claiming the H4 Blixen dominates in a way no other weapon has.

As has become standard in Warzone, new weapons added to annual installments immediately make their way into the Call of Duty battle royale. That was the case yet again with the H4 Blixen, which dropped with Season 3 Reloaded on May 25.

Unlockable through Modern Warfare (as well as Vanguard), the hard-hitting SMG thrives at close to medium ranges, also boasting incredibly strong mobility and handling.

However, early expectations have been comfortably surpassed and, in a June 3 YouTube video, Warzone specialist IceManIsaac outlined his loadout, claiming the gun is among the best there’s ever been in the battle royale.

“This gun, the Blixen, is my favorite gun to ever come into Warzone,” he said. “I have been waiting for something to live up to the Cold War MP5 back in its prime, or the MAC-10 back in its prime. This gun is unbelievable. Insanely fast TTK, especially compared to everything else in the meta, it’s got very easy to control recoil and you are zooming across the map.”

Using TTK stats, Isaac outlines how the Blixen outperforms every other close-range meta weapon up to 30 meters – where it should be used most by players.

It won’t be as strong at longer ranges but, in the Season 3 Reloaded version of Warzone, it’s truly dominant everywhere else. Isaac did not drop a full class for the Blixen but, in order to get the best out of it, three attachments are a must.

They are the Recoil Booster, Jönsson 9″ RMK and 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags. The rest are up to you, but if you’re struggling, check out Dexerto’s recommended H4 Blixen loadout here.

As previously mentioned, you will need to supplement the Blixen with a strong long-range option. If you’re confident go for a sniper like the ZRG 20mm, but if you want a little more insurance in longer-range gunfights, check out a low-recoil AR like the Kilo 141.

Provided you have the H4 Blixen as your primary though, you can’t do a lot wrong.