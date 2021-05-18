JGOD discovers Warzone trick that lets you throw C4 twice as far - Dexerto

While the Warzone Season 6 update nerfed the C4’s overall potency across Verdansk, JGOD has found a nifty trick that enables you to throw it even further.

Warzone’s C4 may not be as deadly as it once was, but it’s still incredibly useful when used correctly. After all, being able to counter the game’s various vehicles and pesky campers that inhabit Verdansk is a bonus for any squad. Many players ditched C4 after the Season 6 update nerfed its quick detonation, added a beeping audio cue, and shortened its overall launch distance.

However, Call of Duty content creator, JGOD, has revealed some handy tricks that enable players to throw C4 twice as far. Whether you’re looking to increase your explosive kill count or just wish to avoid any annoying end-game vehicle shenanigans, then this C4 trick will enable you to deliver an explosive surprise.

How to throw C4 further in Warzone

Before you use the technique below, you’ll want to head on over to Warzone’s private lobby. While you can give it a whirl in the game’s standard battle royale and multiplayer modes, the addition of other players can make mastering this technique a little more difficult.

Once you’ve booted up a private lobby, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Step One: Equip C4 and have it ready.

Step Two: Tac Sprint towards your target.

Step Three: Throw and jump to launch the C4 forwards.

Step Four: Detonate the C4.

Even after the Season 6 nerfs, this technique enables you to throw C4 twice as far. By using JGOD’s technique, you’ll be able to catch out pesky campers and stop vehicles dead in their tracks. If you don’t have time to do the technique outlined above, then simply Tac Sprint towards your target and throw out the C4.

While it won’t go as far, the explosive satchel will still cover a decent range. So, there you have it, a simple trick you can use to throw C4 further in Warzone. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for more tips and tricks.