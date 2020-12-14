Logo
Is PSN down? Users report PlayStation Network crash on December 14

Published: 14/Dec/2020 12:35

by Daniel Cleary
Users in Europe and North America are reporting an outage on PlayStation Network on December 14, which seems to be affecting lots of players trying to play on any PlayStation console.

If you are trying to play games such as Black Ops Cold War, Warzone or others online on December 14, or simply using your PlayStation console as a media hub, it is possible that you may experience some difficulties, with thousands of users reporting a crash with the service.

It seems as if Sony are not yet aware of the problem, as at the time of writing the official PlayStation status page is reporting no issues on their end.

PSN no server issues
PlayStation are currently reporting no status issues.

A number of players are reporting issues with PSN, though it doesn’t seem to be particularly widespread right now. A lot of players are not having any problems with the service right now, so it’s unclear whether this is something slowly rolling across PlayStation users or simply only affecting a few.

After checking on our own consoles, we get a notification suggesting that PlayStation Network is currently undergoing maintenance when trying to share screenshots and video clips, so this could be a very compartmentalized issue with certain aspects of the online network.

As you can see in the graph below, many players are reporting outages with PSN at the time of writing on DownDetector, so if you’re going through this currently, you’re not alone.

PSN Down Detector December 14
Down Detector is seeing a lot of users reporting issue with PSN.

That said, many players are still able to get into games on the likes of Warzone and other multiplayer titles, so it’s not exactly clear how or why these issues are affecting certain users — whether it’s regional, game-specific or something else entirely.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with any new information as it becomes available.

Black Ops Cold War glitch reveals all Season 1 weapon blueprints

Published: 14/Dec/2020 10:55

by Alex Garton
Black Ops Cold War

A Black Ops Cold War glitch is allowing offline Xbox players to see upcoming Season 1 blueprints for every weapon in the game.

A highly-anticipated aspect of any Call of Duty update is new content and changes for any of the game’s weapons. Of course, it’s no different for Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming Season 1 update.

Amongst the addition of new operators, maps, and modes, Call of Duty fans are expecting a range of new blueprints for their favorite weapons.

Well, a glitch discovered by an offline Xbox player has revealed exactly what blueprints Treyarch has been working on for the upcoming Season 1 update.

Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 update will arrive on December 16.

Glitch players to see Season 1 Cold War blueprints

A thread posted to the Black Ops Cold War subreddit has revealed a glitch that allows players to see unreleased Season 1 blueprints for every weapon in-game.

According to the thread, the player attempted to play Zombies after their Xbox Live had run out. Normally, this would mean a player would be unable to access any online mode. However, for whatever reason, the game allowed the player to enter Gunsmith and view each of the weapons. It was there that they realized that every weapon had been given a new blueprint.

These blueprints range in theme and have some interesting names including “Maneater” and “Monstrous Envy”. It’s obvious Treyarch have put a lot of effort into the blueprints’ appearance as each of them look incredible.

Xbox live ran out and i tried to play zombies and this happened from r/blackopscoldwar

Although the blueprints look great, there’s no doubt the majority of these will be paid cosmetic content in Season 1. We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed Treyarch gives us the opportunity to earn some of them through in-game challenges.

It’s difficult to tell why and how this player gained access to the blueprints before the Season 1 update. However, it is common for developers to add content into the game files before it is due to release.

Either way, it’s another reason to get excited about the Season 1 update and gives us a taster of what blueprints we can look to pick up after it goes live.