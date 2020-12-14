Is PSN down? Users report PlayStation Network crash on December 14

Users in Europe and North America are reporting an outage on PlayStation Network on December 14, which seems to be affecting lots of players trying to play on any PlayStation console.

If you are trying to play games such as Black Ops Cold War, Warzone or others online on December 14, or simply using your PlayStation console as a media hub, it is possible that you may experience some difficulties, with thousands of users reporting a crash with the service.

It seems as if Sony are not yet aware of the problem, as at the time of writing the official PlayStation status page is reporting no issues on their end.

A number of players are reporting issues with PSN, though it doesn’t seem to be particularly widespread right now. A lot of players are not having any problems with the service right now, so it’s unclear whether this is something slowly rolling across PlayStation users or simply only affecting a few.

YOUTUBE DOWN, PSN NOW DOWN ! WTF — Pete ☆DG1T1ZED☆ (@dg1t1zed) December 14, 2020

PSN is down too 😩😩😩😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 #PSNDown — Moolan AlJassim (@Moolan_) December 14, 2020

After checking on our own consoles, we get a notification suggesting that PlayStation Network is currently undergoing maintenance when trying to share screenshots and video clips, so this could be a very compartmentalized issue with certain aspects of the online network.

As you can see in the graph below, many players are reporting outages with PSN at the time of writing on DownDetector, so if you’re going through this currently, you’re not alone.

That said, many players are still able to get into games on the likes of Warzone and other multiplayer titles, so it’s not exactly clear how or why these issues are affecting certain users — whether it’s regional, game-specific or something else entirely.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with any new information as it becomes available.