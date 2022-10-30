Call of Duty leaker reveals Uplink & other fan-favorite modes coming to MW2

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Modern Warfare 2 is set to get a major game mode overhaul in the future according to notable leaker GhostOfHope, and Uplink appears to be on the list.

Modern Warfare 2 launched with 12 modes, two of which were brand-new additions, which means that several staple game types were left out of the launch rotation.

While dependable modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination made the cut, other fan favorites were left behind entirely.

Now, just three days after release, we may already know exactly what to look forward to in the coming days and weeks, and it seems that Uplink could be on the way back after a five-year departure from the franchise.

Uplink reportedly returning to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare II

Uplink was first introduced in Advanced Warfare and served as the third game mode of Call of Duty’s professional scene alongside Hardpoint and Search & Destroy. It involves two teams fighting for control of a ball that needs to be delivered to the enemy team’s goal in order to score points.

The last game to feature the mode was Infinity Ward’s 2016 release Infinite Warfare, although a reskinned version of the game called ‘Gridiron’ was in Sledgehammer’s World War II and the MW2 version will likely play closer to that variant of the game.

The major difference between these incarnations is that the traditional Uplink mode was played during the so-called jetpack era of Call of Duty, and WWII was the first game to return to the boots-on-the-ground combat style that brought the series to prominence.

Uplink isn’t the only popular game mode that could be set for a comeback, as party playlists Gun Game and Infected could also be making their return. Nothing is yet confirmed though so do take this information with a grain of salt for the time being.