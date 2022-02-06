IceManIsaac’s C58 Warzone loadout is perfect weapon to rule over Caldera

Warzone streamer and content creator IceManIsaac has shared his go-to C58 loadout as we head towards Caldera’s second season, and it’s perfect to dominate enemies with the Black Ops Cold War assault rifle.

The revolutionary way in which the weapons and equipment of different Call of Duty title has been conflated in Warzone means players have more choice than ever when it comes to weapons.

We’ve seen the newly integrated Vanguard weapons force their way into the meta, but a number of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War guns are experiencing renaissances as well.

One of those is the C58, the assault rifle that dropped with BOCW’s fifth season. Now, IceManIsaac has shared his go-to loadout ahead of Warzone Pacific Season 2.

While not the dominant weapon in Warzone – that title firmly belongs to the MP40 at the moment – Isaac pointed out that it currently sits as one of the highest K/D weapons in Warzone, and is rising in popularity fast.

In short, it could be the next meta weapon and getting ahead of the curve now will definitely benefit you in-game. The NRG content creator’s full C58 loadout is detailed below.

IceManIsaac’s C58 Loadout for Warzone Pacific

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force

18.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Magazine: STANAG 55 Rnd

STANAG 55 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

There’s a nice mix of discretion, power and handling with Isaac’s build. The Agency Suppressor is a must-have on any BOCW weapon, while the Field Agent Grip goes some way to increase its versatility and make it viable where slower ARs would fail.

The STANAG 55 Rnd Mag ensures you’ll have enough shots to take down multiple enemies at once, while the 18.5″ Task Force damage straight-up increases the C58’s lethality.

It’s an incredibly strong loadout and is perfectly suited to medium-range engagements. Players with competent recoil control will also find uses for it at long ranges, but you’ll probably need to take a SMG as your secondary for those close-combat engagements.