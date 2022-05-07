IceManIsaac unveils “insane” Warzone STG44 loadout to dominate Season 3 after buff

Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac has unveiled his STG44 loadout for Season 3, claiming that buffs and nerfs to other weapons have made the Vanguard assault rifle the strongest gun in the game.

Warzone’s Season 3 update dropped back on April 27, bringing with it the typical meta shake-up. As a class, sniper rifles received the heaviest nerf while a number of assault rifles also saw their viability targeted.

However, since that update, Raven have made yet more changes to the weapon pool in a May 4 update. Among other weapons, the update significantly nerfed the Cold War AK-47, a mid-range AR that had proven very popular in both Season 2 and 3. The STG44, on the other hand, was buffed.

In a May 6 YouTube video, trusty content creator IceManIsaac unveiled his STG44 loadout to take advantage of the weapon changes, even describing the classic weapon as the best in Warzone.

“If you weren’t tracking,” he explained, “there was the Season 3 update a week ago but then they just dropped another patch and it changed up the assault rifle meta considerably. Most notably, they nerfed the Cold War AK-47 and they buffed a lot of others.”

As a result, there is no longer an AR as strong as the STG44 when it comes to shredding opponents at medium to longer ranges. While its kick still leaves a bit to be desired, its damage and range are exemplary.

IceManIsaac’s STG44 Warzone Loadout for Season 3

The full recommended loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

With its damage and range augmented, players will just have to invest some time into learning the weapon’s recoil pattern.

Once that’s mastered, there are very few weapons that can realistically compete with the STG44 in its current state, and Warzone’s current meta.