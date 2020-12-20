Logo
Huke reveals how he formed the Dallas Empire roster to win CDL Champs

Published: 20/Dec/2020 14:46

by Joe Craven
Huke talking to H3CZ on the Eavesdrop Podcast
YT: Eavesdrop Podcast

Dallas Empire’s Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, Call of Duty World Champion and ex-Halo professional, has explained why he was so desperate to team with iLLeY and Shotzzy ahead of Modern Warfare, despite neither player having a proven track record in professional CoD. 

The inaugural Call of Duty League Season ended back in August, with Dallas Empire running out comfortable winners against Atlanta FaZe. The Texan outfit had regularly impressed across their opening season, combining veterans Clayster and Crimsix with young stars Huke, iLLeY and Shotzzy.

While Huke had a precedent in Call of Duty esports – reaching the CWL Championship Grand Finals back in Advanced Warfare with Denial Esports – neither iLLeY or Shotzzy had made a name for themselves at the top level of CoD.

Dallas Empire winning Champs
CDL
Dallas Empire took home the first CDL Championships. Huke can be seen far right.

Shotzzy joined Dallas Empire from Splyce Black, off the back of winning a Halo World Championship in 2018. iLLeY joined from eUnited Cadets, the academy team of eUnited. The acquisition of both for the CDL’s first season constituted a massive gamble, but it definitely paid off.

Joining H3CZ on the Eavesdrop podcast on December 20, Huke explained exactly why he wanted to take the gamble.

“This team is basically a team that I picked based off my past experiences,” he said. “In my head it [picking up Shotzzy and iLLeY] was a no-brainer, because that’s exactly what I wanted. I wanted to be on a team where everyone wanted to be there everyday.”

In short, the attitudes of iLLeY and Shotzzy and the desire for success were key reasons for their signatures. Huke explained that, in the past, he has felt that his efforts have not been matched by teammates.

Timestamp: 11:40

“Going into Modern Warfare… I really wanted people that wanna be there everyday,” he continued. “I don’t care who they are, just show up and buy into the team. I talked to iLLeY… it was like a no brainer. This guy has a next level mindset. I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

Huke went on to recount a story of iLLeY’s commitment at CDL Los Angeles, which Dallas would win. Six hours before the start time of their final, iLLeY began to shoot bots to warm up. Six hours later he joined up with the team for their match, having not taken a break from Call of Duty. “The kid wants it, that’s for sure,” Huke summarized.

Dallas Empire's iLLeY.
Team Envy
iLLeY was an S&D star, but became a major part of Empire’s success.

On Shotzzy, Huke explained that his talent for Halo was a key factor in picking him up. “I played against him at like my last Halo tournament and he actually beat me,” Huke said. “But I knew Shotzzy since he was like 14 through one of my teammates… we played 2v2 Halo with him before he was pro, and I was like “no way this guy is that good”… After a while it kinda unfolded that this guy was next level.”

The acquisition of both young men did indeed raise eyebrows, but Dallas Empire’s first season and the relative youth of of their roster means they are here to stay.

Clayster has since departed, but Huke’s unwavering faith in his teammates is just one of the major reasons they look so dangerous.

H3CZ explains why FaZe are OpTic’s toughest competition in 2021

Published: 20/Dec/2020 0:05

by Julian Young
OpTic Gaming

On the December 18 episode of the Charlie Intel podcast, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez explained why the Atlanta FaZe will be OpTic Chicago’s top challenge in the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

In the 2020 CDL playoffs, OpTic Los Angeles and the Chicago Huntsmen met and the Huntsmen came out on top. Chicago would go on to beat the London Royal Ravens, and then fall to FaZe, 3-1.

After the CDL season ended, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez announced that he had reacquired the OpTic Gaming brand from Immortals Gaming Club. Then, the OpTic Gaming LA league spot was bought by Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100 Thieves, rebranding to the Los Angeles Thieves while the Huntsmen were rebranded to OpTic Chicago.

As the CDL teams make roster adjustments and prepare for the start of the 2021 season, H3CZ revealed which team he thinks has the best chance of spoiling an OpTic title in 2021, and it’s the same organization that ruined Chicago title hopes in 2020: Atlanta.

For mobile users, segment starts at 51:40.

When asked what team would challenge OpTic Chicago for the 2021 CDL title, H3CZ confirmed the top competitors are FaZe.

He affirmed that after signing Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson, who Chicago let go in their pursuit of Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, FaZe is now “a more complete team.” This likely because Arcitys, a top-tier AR in the CDL, is considered to be an upgrade from Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak at the AR spot. While he acknowledged the FaZe signing of Arcitys was a smart move, he remains confident in his own team’s ability to challenge Atlanta for the 2021 title.

H3CZ pointed out the transition of Dashy from the old OpTic LA team to the new OpTic Chicago roster was an important boost for the team. He had high praise and expectations for Dashy in the 2021 season (and beyond), saying “his ceiling is unmatched.”

CDL Atlanta FaZe Chicago Huntsmen 2020
Call of Duty League
Atlanta FaZe defeated the Chicago Huntsmen in the 2020 CDL playoffs to reach the championship.

“I think we’re good,” H3CZ said, closing out his thoughts on OpTic’s 2021 roster, while still confirming FaZe is the top dog to watch out for.

Likely to start in January, CDL fans should keep a close eye on the brewing rivalry between OpTic and FaZe. With new teams in the league and an updated 4v4 format for the Black Ops Cold War era, CDL fans have plenty of excitement in store for 2021. Even further, one has to wonder if the Dallas Empire will have a chip on their shoulder for being snubbed as team to beat despite their 2020 championship.

With the first announcement from the CDL regarding the league format for 2021 posted on December 18, official confirmation of the season’s start date should not be far behind. Fans should keep an eye on DexertoIntel for future updates.