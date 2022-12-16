How to watch Call of Duty C.O.D.E Bowl III: Date, time, & stream

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Call of Duty Next has announced the third C.O.D.E. Bowl will take place this December as UK & US Military esports teams are set to clash in-game, and here’s how you can catch the action live.

The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) is teaming up with the Call of Duty Endowment to present the C.O.D.E. Bowl 2022. The event is promised to be bigger and better than ever in celebration of the Endowment placing more than 100k veterans into high-quality careers.

The C.O.D.E. 2022 will feature esports teams from the US and UK military as they face off in intense rounds of Call of Duty. The event will also feature appearances from top Call of Duty streamers. Creators such as Symfuhny and Myth have dropped in for segments during previous C.O.D.E. Bowl events.

On the line is the C.O.D.E. Bowl III trophy along with bragging rights, and the net proceeds from the competition are pledged to go toward placing even more veterans into high-quality jobs.

When is the C.O.D.E. Bowl 2022?

The C.O.D.E. Bowl 2022 is set to start on December 16 at 12 p.m. EST.

Where to watch C.O.D.E. Bowl 2022

The C.O.D.E. Bowl 2022 will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels.

You can also find updates regarding the event on the Call of Duty Endowment socials including @callofdutyendowment on Facebook and Instagram as well as @Code4vets on Twitter.

What is the Call of Duty Endowment?

The Call of Duty Endowment is one of the largest philanthropic funders of veteran employment. Founded in 2009, the Endowment has since achieved an estimated $5.6 billion in economic value for veterans in the US and UK.

Activision Blizzard has donated more than $40 million to the Endowment allowing the organization to effectively place veterans in high-quality career fields.