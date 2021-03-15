How to watch $25k BoomTV Code Red Warzone tournament - Dexerto

BoomTV are hosting another $25,000 Code Red Warzone tournament, and this time it’s co-ed, meaning mixed-gendered or all-female teams will be taking to Verdansk.

Co-ed teams

$25k on the line

Players such as Aydan, Swagg and C9 EmZ competing

Code Red tournaments have been some of the most fun across many games, and Warzone is no exception.

Now, they’re dropping $25,000 in Verdansk for top competitors and streamers to try and win their share of prize pool. Here’s the information we have on the BoomTV tournament so far.

BoomTV Code Red Warzone $25k stream & schedule

You can catch all of the action on the BoomTV Twitch channel embedded above but, as always, you can watch the individual creators too on their own personal streams.

Advertisement

The tournament is due to kick off on Wednesday, March 17 at 12PM PST (3PM EST/8pm GMT), with a 2v2 kill race format.

Code Red Warzone $25k teams & players

At the time of writing, not many players or specific teams have been announced for this tournament. It will have mixed-gender and all-female duos, so expect to see your favorite streamers teaming up with those they wouldn’t usually play with.

Here are the players we know will be competing so far. According to BoomTV’s official bracket, there will be 16 teams competing, so expect more announcements soon:

Teams Aydan Dani Tommey BrittneyRaines Swagg Gabby C9 Emz AngellAT FaZe Bloo Bunni KaleiRenay Austin Hollyy UnRational IceManIsaac Siena BobbyPoff TBA

With $15k going to the 1st place team, these duos will no doubt be going hard to earn their cash, especially with players like Aydan hoping to retain his recently-acquired number 1 spot atop the Warzone earnings list.

Advertisement

Make sure to tune in on March 17 to catch all the action and see which duo takes the crown.