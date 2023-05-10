How to unlock Throwing Star in Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 3 Reloaded

Throwing Stars are finally available to use in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. So, here’s how you can get your hands on them.

With each new seasonal update, the Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 devs, Infinity Ward, have been adding some new weapons into the mix.

Some of these, like the ISO Hemlock and Tempus Torrent, have already gone down a storm with players too – shooting right to the top of the meta. Well, with Season 3 Reloaded, they’ll also be adding a bunch of new weapons too, including the FTAC Siege and GS Magna handguns.

These sidearms should be familiar to long-term Call of Duty fans, with the GS Magna being the iconic Desert Eagle from earlier Modern Warfare games. Though, there is also the new Throwing Star to boost your arsenal.

How to get the Throwing Star in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

That’s right, if you’re somebody who doesn’t like to bother with Semtex or Frag Grenades and would rather use something a little more lightweight, then the Throwing Star will be perfect.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It was initially added in a special Resurgence playlist during Season 2, but it’ll now be permanent. You’ll need 50 kills with the Throwing Knife to unlock the Throwing Star.

According to the devs, the Throwing Star is “faster” and has a “longer range” than the Throwing Knife, so there should be some room for even more impressive kills. Though, it will take two body shots, or one headshot, to send your enemies back to the main menu.

While it can, at times, be troublesome to get kills with a Throwing Knife, your best bet is to focus on using it on smaller maps. Don’t try and force it into every game, even if you do just want to be done with the grind.

The Throwing Star isn’t likely to be available in a later bundle, so you will have to channel your inner Daredevil and throw some bullseyes with the Throwing Knife.