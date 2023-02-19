How to make Warzone 2 sniper rifles one-shot kills: MCPR-300 & Victus XMR loadouts

Warzone 2’s Snipers are considerably weaker than their Caldera counterparts, but a new Season 2 trick does give a few loadouts one-shot kill potential. Here’s how to build one for yourself.

Warzone 2 fans have been vocal about their displeasure with the removal of one-hit kill snipers ever since the game launched in November. These powerful long-range weapons were a mainstay in the first WZ, and players have been yearning to return to that meta.

This new method isn’t as flexible as any of those old builds, but it’s the closest thing the new game has, and this is what you need to know to get started.

How to make a one-shot Sniper in Warzone 2

The one-shot kill potential hinges on one attachment: Incendiary Rounds.

Equipping the flaming bullet type takes away damage range, velocity, and penetration power, but it ticks the damage over enough to collect a knock at short and medium ranges.

Long-time fans will remember that this trick also worked before the switch to WZ 2, and the strategy behind it hasn’t changed much.

All it takes is one of the stronger guns like the MCPR and the Victus, ideally using a longer barrel to compensate for the damage range lost by the munitions type.

WZ 2 one-shot kill sniper loadouts

We’ll first look at Warzone 2’s MCPR, as its best build will set the blueprint for all the others.

Equipping a longer barrel will make the gun slower, so the other attachments can focus on making up for that.

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Ammunition: .300 Mag Incendiary

.300 Mag Incendiary Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

The FSS OLE-V Laser and FSS Merc Stock bring the Aim Down Sight Speed way up from where it would be without them, and the Cronen Smooth Bolt allows you to rechamber much quicker, shortening the window of exposure after emptying a mag. This could be removed in favor of an optic if that’s not a big concern in your play style.

As mentioned before, the 22″ OMX-456 and .300 Mag Incendiary rounds bring the actual lethality to the party.

Victus-XMR one-shot build

Our Warzone 2 Victus build follows similar guidelines but opts for a little more damage range and a little less speed.

Muzzle: Bruen Counter Ops

Bruen Counter Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SZ Holotherm

SZ Holotherm Ammunition: .50 Cal Incendiary

This loadout allows for a little more versatility, as the SZ Holotherm will effectively counter any smokes thrown as players attempt to escape your line of sight. The Bruen Counter Ops makes up for the damage range lost by using incendiary rounds.

That’s all you need for now! These are the top loadouts, but if legitimate competitors emerge, we will update this page with all the newest info.