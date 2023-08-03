How to get all FR Avancer attachments in Modern Warfare 2: Universal wrap explained

If you are sick of grinding weapon attachments in 24/7 Shipment matches, there is a quicker method to unlock every attachment for the new FR Avancer AR in Modern Warfare 2.

Much to the chagrin of Modern Warfare 2 community members, Infinity Ward appears to have abandoned weapon vaults. Activision’s new innovation automatically unlocks all 50-plus attachments for a weapon and allows players to mix and match attachments without losing the blueprint’s aesthetic.

Weapon blueprints pale in comparison because their aesthetics only remain if players stick with the pre-built loadout. Any attachment changes will alter the gun’s appearance. The FJX Cinder Weapon Vault was a pre-order bonus for the Vault Edition and awarded every attachment and a stylish red camo design for the M4.

Unfortunately, it was the last weapon vault Modern Warfare 2 received and players slammed the devs for “lying” about the forgotten feature. Season 5 marks the return of a similar concept but rebranded under a new name.

What is a Modern Warfare 2 universal wrap?

CharlieIntel reported: “The new Tracer Pack: Penumbra Bundle includes universal wrap – the Onyx Pitch skin is applied to all FR Avancer attachments, and this bundle instant unlocks all the FR Avancer attachments.”

Players can purchase the Penumbra Bundle in the Modern Warfare 2 store for 2000 COD points, which amounts to $19.99.

Community members praised the bundle but scratched their heads over how this isn’t just a weapon vault.

One Modern Warfare 2 player responded: “This is how all bundles should be. Most of them, you take off the attachments, and half of the blueprint camo is gone.”

A second user added: “After 8 months, we finally get another vault weapon.”

Other community members mocked the devs over a lack of transparency. “I’m glad they’re finally figuring things out, ‘but better late than never’ seems questionable.”

Understandably, not everyone will support a $20 microtransaction but universal wraps provide a unique alternative to weapon blueprints. If you want to know which attachments to use on the FR Avancer in Warzone 2, make sure to check out our loadout guide.