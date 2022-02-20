How to disable Warzone HDR setting on Xbox to fix crashing issues

If you play Warzone on Xbox then you probably have been dealing with crashing issues since the release of Season 2. However, we have a guide to turn off your HDR setting, which should resolve this.

Since the launch of Warzone Season 2, Xbox players have been dealing with problems loading into games on Caldera.

While the devs have made note of this, there hasn’t been a fix released to solve the issue.

However, there’s a method involving HDR that’s working for some people which doesn’t make the game crash. Here’s everything to know about turning off the HDR (High-dynamic-range) setting on Xbox.

Turn off Xbox HDR setting to stop Warzone crashing

❗️ We are investigating reports of some Xbox users crashing when attempting to join a match on Caldera. Trello Card: https://t.co/2pU4FxCbew — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 16, 2022

Xbox players have been dealing with crashing issues since February 16, so if you’re looking for a quick solution then we have you covered.

You’ll want to go ahead and disable your HDR setting on your console. If you aren’t sure how to do that then check out our step-by-step guide.

Go to My games and apps. Pick the game ‘Warzone’ Once selected, go to Menu Navigate to Manage game and add-ons Now you need to select Auto HDR and switch it to off.

Once you have completed all of these steps, your HDR will be disabled. This matters because HDR puts more stress on your console due to it trying to load better quality textures.

It worked for me too . I turned off hdr and hdr10 from console settings and it lets me play warzone now . — Homer Almanza (@homer_almanza) February 19, 2022

Multiple players across Reddit and Twitter have reported that this solved the problem for them. Homer Almanza on Twitter said that once they turned it off, Warzone started working for them.

In a Reddit thread, there were a handful of people that said this has saved them from not being able to load the battle royale.

So, while Activision works on a proper fix for this, use this nifty method to ensure that you can play Warzone without any problems.