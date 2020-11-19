Scump's FFAR 1 Black Ops Cold War loadout is untouchable - Dexerto

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner is back at it again and this time he has been wreaking havoc with his Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1 loadout. Here are all the attachments you should be using.

While the FAMAS was arguably one of the worst guns in Modern Warfare’s ever-popular Warzone mode, it has come back with a vengeance in Black Ops Cold War. In fact, many CoD pro players have been praising this assault rifle for its incredible accuracy, high rate of fire, and speedy time to kill. One player who has demonstrated just how effective the FFAR can be is none other than Scump.

The OpTic Chicago player has been dominating players with his FFAR 1 loadout and you can as well if you follow this loadout guide. If you’re after an assault rifle that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then Scump’s FFAR 1 loadout will give you the competitive edge you need to secure those high kill count games.

Best Black Ops Cold War FFAR loadout

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Millstop Reflex Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Muzzle Brake 5.56 Barrel: 17.9” Ultralight

17.9” Ultralight Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Magazine: 34 RND

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Tactical Stock

Scump’s loadout is all about increasing the FFAR’s accuracy and speed, making it perform more akin to an SMG. This allows Scump to remain competitive against the MP5 in close-quarter engagements, while also having the precision needed to take down foes at range.

This setup is different from our own FFAR 1 loadout, which focuses on increasing the gun’s damage and precision over its speed. While having the added accuracy to effortlessly take down targets at range may be beneficial on the game’s bigger maps, you’ll be at a disadvantage in smaller sections.

Fortunately, Scump’s loadout archives the best of both worlds. The Millstop Reflex is one of the cleanest sights in the game and offers 1.37x magnification, making it perfect for those close to mid-range firefights.

Both the Muzzle Brake 5.56 and Foregrip reduce the FFAR’s recoil, allowing you to effectively beam players from across the map without needing any recoil management. Next up is the 17.9” Ultralight and Tactical Stock.

These two attachments drastically increase your strafe speed and aim walking speed. Not only does this enable you to aggressively rush your opponent, it also makes you harder to hit. Combine this with slide cancels and you have a nimble loadout that is capable of some speedy kills.

If that wasn’t enough, the Speed Tape gives a 10% increase to your ADS speed, while the Steady Aim laser keeps you competitive in scenarios where aiming down sights isn’t an option. Lastly, the 34 RND magazine gives the FFAR 1 just enough bullets to take down multiple opponents without constantly reloading.

If you prefer the hyper-aggressive playstyle of the game’s SMG class, but want the added accuracy of an AR, then Scump’s FFAR 1 loadout is a perfect choice.

If you’re looking to find the best guns in Black Ops Cold War and wish to build even more powerful loadouts, be sure to check out our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.