How to complete Modern Warfare's Aisle 9 'Last Roll' easter egg

Modern Warfare’s May 19 update introduced Aisle 9, but players have only just put the pieces together on a hidden easter egg in the new map. Here’s a rundown on everything there is to know about the secret feature.

The third season of Modern Warfare might be drawing to a close, but Infinity Ward is continuing to roll out new content nonetheless. A May 19 update brought two maps into the mix: Modern Warfare 3's popular Hardhat, and a brand new small-sized battlefield called "Aisle 9."

The latter is one of the smaller maps in the game, but it's packed with a pretty big surprise. Here’s how you can trigger the ‘Last Roll’ easter egg during your next Modern Warfare multiplayer grind.

How to activate the Last Roll easter egg in Modern Warfare

Similar to those that appeared in World at War and Black Ops, teddy bears can be found scattered throughout Aisle 9. At first, they may not look like a big deal, but shooting these fluffy objects is how you’ll trigger a brand new easter egg.

A new teddy will spawn in after you shoot the first one to smithereens. It’ll pop up in a different location, forcing you to run around the map. Once this process has been repeated 10 times, the final teddy will open up a new part of the map.

What do the teddy bears actually trigger?

Upon shooting the final teddy sitting atop a truck in the middle of the map, the vehicle’s doors will swing open as confetti explodes around you.

Disco music will be glaring on repeat as lights flash and sparklers continue erupting. Once the fanfare dies down, a single roll of toilet paper will become visible in the middle of the truck.

‘The Last Roll’ has a golden aura surrounding it but there’s no way for players to actually interact. It can’t be equipped and it doesn’t provide any kind of lighthearted buff. This easter egg is purely there for the fun of it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOukoGOYPzQ

You can try for this easter egg the next time Aisle 9 appears in rotation. Or you can even hop into a custom game and get it done in no time.

With more and more secrets appearing throughout Modern Warfare and Warzone, there could still be plenty from the latest update that we’ve yet to discover.