Modern Warfare & Warzone May 18 update: new maps, Gulag guns, more

Infinity Ward has released a May 18 patch for Modern Warfare and Warzone, adding two multiplayer maps and a host of new Warzone features, from the new 'Armor Box' item, to extra Gulag guns and two battle royale modes, and more.

The latest Call of Duty patch will add two new maps to the multiplayer rotation. The first is a return of the popular Hardhat map from Modern Warfare 3, while the second is a new small arena which will be titled “Aisle 9.”

On the Warzone side of things, there will be two major updates made - the addition of a new item called Armor Box, and several more weapons added to the Gulag.

The May 19 update is expected to be 20.2GB for PlayStation 4 players, 31GB on Xbox One, and 26.1GB (premium) or 26.1GB (free-to-play) for PC editions. Here’s all the details on the latest Modern Warfare & Warzone patch:

Warzone gets Armor Box item, Gulag guns in May 18 patch

The Armor Box will be “similar to a Munitions Box,” according to the Infinity Ward devs. The new item can be used by players to replenish their armor supply. Players will be able to buy the Armor Box at Buy Stations, or find them in Supply Boxes.

Warzone’s do-or-die Gulag mode is getting a new bundle of guns to add to its random-select pool too, including several SMGs and assault rifles. The AK-47, Kilo 141, Ram-7, M13, Striker 45, and more. Pistols and shotguns have not been removed from the RNG pool.

Finally, the battle royale will be getting two new modes from May 19 ⁠— Classic Battle Royale, and Blood Money Quads. While the Quads playlist needs no introductions, the Classic mode does: it’s a barebones version of Warzone, with no contracts, buy stations, or Gulag.

Hardhat, Aisle 9 added to Modern Warfare multiplayer

Warzone wasn’t the only flagship mode to get some love in Modern Warfare’s latest patch either. Two new maps have been unveiled for multiplayer, including a remake of the popular Modern Warfare 3 close-quarters arena Hardhat.

Hardhat first debuted in the Call of Duty franchise back in 2011. It quickly became renowned for its “fast-paced, frenetic combat,” mixed with a few longer routes. The remade map will be available in its own 24/7 playlist.

Modern Warfare’s second new map, Aisle 9, will also be getting its own unique playlist to celebrate its arrival in the 2019 title. The playlist will be called “Clean Up on Aisle 9,” and will host TDM, Kill Confirmed, Grind, and Domination.

The latest Modern Warfare & Warzone patch may have been headlined by additions to the battle royale and multiplayer, but there’s plenty more too, including nerfs for the RPG and Renetti, and the return of Most Wanted contracts.

Here's the full May 18 patch notes⁠, including playlist updates, weapon changes, general fixes, and more:

Modern Warfare & Warzone full May 18 update patch notes

Playlist Update

Modern Warfare

Realism Moshpit with NVG

Reinfected Ground War

Core Ground War

Blueprint Gunfight

Aisle 9 Face Off Moshpit!

Hard Hat 24/7!

Warzone

BR Solos

BR Trios

BR Quads

Blood Money Quads

Armor Box (available via loot on the ground and purchasable at Buy Stations): Resupply the entire team’s armor.

Added Most Wanted contracts back (in addition to the other 3 contracts, none have been removed).

Loot Update: Added the new SKS (legendary only) Updated 5 New Blueprints: AX-50 – Epic Kilo 141 – Legendary FAL – Epic MP7 – Legendary AUG- Epic

Gulag Loadouts – the Gulag will now randomly choose from 6 ARs and 4 SMGs. All automatic, no burst or single fire guns included: Kilo 141 M4 AK-47 M13 SCAR Ram-7 MP5 AUG P90 Striker 45



General Fixes

Infected and Gun Game now feature playlist text to reinforce that KDR and win loss are not affected

Blueprint variants of Gun Game and Gunfight can now be enabled in custom match advanced options for their respective modes

Added the fire throwing knife to restricted equipment for CDL

Fix for the ‘Splash Guard’ shotgun weapon camo not applying properly to the weapon

Fixed a bug where on occasion, your selected Operator would not appear in the squad walk

Added a ‘Hold to Use’ option that allows you to choose between a hold or a press for the interaction button on keyboard and mouse

Adjusted the Monitor Distance Coefficient slider option to maximum value from 2.00 to 5.00

Out of map exploit fixes across various maps

Fixed a bug where players could take the ATV out of the map on Aniyah Palace

Fix for an XP exploit in Hardpoint

Fix for the ‘Time to Reap’ watch not displaying the time

Fix for the ‘Blue Skies’ watch appearing backwards when worn

Fix for some players spawning facing a wall while playing FFA on Talsik Backlot

Demolition: Added VO to alert the defending team a bomb site was destroyed

One in the Chamber: This mode is now available in custom games!

Regular Infected playlist now has random care package drops!

Gun Game Reloaded is now in the Quick Play filter.

Gunfight: Fire throwing knife is now available in OSP mode Fixes to the Snapshot grenade so it functions as intended in OSP mode

Reinfected Ground War: Removed IAV and Counter UAV Added a hint to tutorialize how to sky dive in this mode Do not show death icon when a player uses Field Upgrade Tac Insert to skydive Deaths from Field Upgrade Tac Insert (skydive) no longer count as deaths on the scoreboard Kills & Deaths do not count against your lifetime records in this mode, this is purely to reflect the accurate KDR on the scoreboard Lower Juggernaut health in this mode only No longer give killstreak points on kills if the player is in your party Significantly lowered damage from killstreaks if the player called out the killstreak and then moved to the infected team Added ATV visibility on the map to avoid players hiding while riding the ATV



Challenges/Missions

Fix for Rodion’s Season 3, Objective 3 Mission from not tracking properly (“Purchase the Armor Bundle in Warzone 2 times while using Rodion as your Allegiance Operator”)

Fix for the “Use the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in 3 different matches” not tracking properly

Weapons

Renzetti: Reduced the max ammo reserve MK3 Burst Mod - Significant hip spread increase MK3 Burst Mod - Small decrease to damage Reduced damage when Akimbo and MK3 Burst Mod are both equipped

FAL: Decrease to ADS time

SCAR: Decrease to ADS time

LMGS: Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMGs

Reduced penalty for holding breath too long with sniper scopes

Fix for the level 34 unlock of the Renetti showing the Merc Foregrip

VLK Rogue Increased rate of fire Increased close damage range for 12 gauge Increased damage range to 6” Revolt barrel

Holger 26 Increased move speed Improved ADS time Slight recoil reduction

Attachments: FTAC 8.98” Spitfire Barrel: Improved ADS time Faster movement Reduced hip spread XRK Ultralight Barrel: Improved ads time 30 Round Magazine: Reduced sprint out time Improved ADS time Faster movement Improved hip spread profile Not Stock: Increased sprint out time Faster movement Reduced hip spread Improved ADS time Stippled Grip Improved ADS time



Warzone

Fix for a bug where a player could become immune to the gas if they were bought back as the final circle was closing

Fix for a rare bug that left a player in the Gulag until the end of the match

PC: Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay could remain on screen after leaving the gas and entering a vehicle

Removed the option to “Squad Fill” while in BR Solo

Fix for voice chat sometimes cutting out during a match

Reduced the RPG kill radius for players with full armor

Final circle now moves (BR)

The Most Wanted contract has had the time reduced from 5 minutes to 3 minutes

Replaced Shield Turret with Armor Box at Buy Stations (Shield Turret is still in loot)

Special Operations

When players are respawned via the plane their weapons will now start with at least one full magazine each, to fix getting into situations where you could respawn without any ammo

Operation Headhunter - Fix for the players keeping the Gunship munition if the team wipes during the tank assault section

Operation Brimstone - Fix for the Extraction Crate appearing to be already open if the team had wiped and restarted earlier in the match

Special Operations: Survival