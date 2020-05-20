All Warzone bunker locations and where to find phones & computers

Wondering where your nearest bunker location is? Fear not, here’s every bunker location in Verdansk, along with all of the phone and computer spots for all your easter egg needs!

Infinity Ward made the biggest change to Verdansk’s landscape since Warzone’s launch, with their May 18 update. Most notably, players have been able to access the various bunkers scattered around the map.

With so many new POIs dotted around Verdansk, it's hard to keep track of where every location is. Fear not, we’ve got you covered with all bunker, phone and computer locations.

There are 12 bunkers in various locations around Verdansk, with 11 of those opened in the traditional manner (with a Red Access keycard). Within each bunker, there is a wealth of loot available for you and your teammates.

Each bunker houses enough loot to get a four-man squad completely kitted out, with Legendary Supply Boxes, Epic weapon blueprints and stacks of cash lying around ready for you swoop up.

The top secret ‘Bunker 11’ (located North-West of Military Base) requires you and your squad to complete a hidden easter egg to grant you access. If you manage to successfully slip in, then you’ll earn an exclusive Legendary MP7 weapon blueprint — check out our step-by-step guide on how to open the bunker with phones!

All Warzone bunker locations

All Warzone phone and computer locations

To complete the Bunker 11 easter egg, you’ll need to know the locations of each phone. Phones are dotted all over the map and are usually found on a desk of some kind.

You’ll know when you’ve found one of the phones, as you’ll be able to interact with it and listen to either a message in Russian (relating to the Bunker 11 easter egg) or a flat dial tone.

Spoiler warning: Don’t read on if you intend on completing the aforementioned Bunker 11 easter egg.

After completing the Bunker 11 easter egg, players will see a few storyline teasers, including a nuke workshop. To top things off, players can interact with a computer inside the bunker (which some believe ties into a second easter egg associated with the remaining computers around the map).

With that in mind, there are five currently known computer locations on the surface of Verdansk, with the majority located in the South-East portion of the map.

So there you have it, every bunker, phone and computer location currently known in Warzone’s Verdansk.

Given that easter eggs have already started to emerge from these interactive locations, there could be a plethora of hidden gems to come as the story progresses. So keep this page bookmarked and we’ll update this if more locations surface.