Helldivers 2 player reveals perfect strategy for killing Bile Titans with 500kg bomb

Brianna Reeves
helldivers 2 500kg bomb

Helldivers 2’s 500kg bombs can take out Bile Titans with ease.

One Helldivers 2 player has detailed the perfect strategy for landing 500kg bombs and Precision Strikes on top of Bile Titans.

While many in the Helldivers 2 community consider Automatons the most difficult faction, the consensus is that the Terminids’ Bile Titan has no equal on the battlefield.

Aiming for the creature’s weak spots on its mouth and underbelly is one way to whittle away at its health. However, players have found that using Stratagems like the 500kg and Orbital Precision Strike prove far more effective against these hulking foes.

The problem lies in calling down the attacks at the right moment. But one crafty Diver has gotten the Bile Titans’ movement patterns down to a science, enough to devise a strategy on how best to kill the beasts with the aforementioned Stratagems.

One Reddit user revealed that the trick to executing such a kill is all about “predictable spit behavior.” When the attack is ready, Bile Titans spit at any target within a 20-meter range. Players can put this knowledge to use by pinging the creature as soon as it exits a breach.

If the Bile Titan is approximately 25 to 30 meters away, a Diver can throw their 500kg or Precision Strike somewhere between that distance. Then, they should reposition themselves so the Stratagem’s beam sits about 22 meters away.

The creature should start walking toward the player until it hits that predictable 20-meter range. From there, it’ll pause and begin its startup animation for the spit attack, staying still long enough for the bomb/strike to stick the landing.

This certainly seems the safest way of launching bomb and strike attacks against Bile Titans. Trying to run around or under the Titan to keep it busy for the incoming assault, while also trying to avoid being hit by the blast, makes for stressful gameplay. At the very least, this new strategy keeps Divers pretty far from the worst of the action.

Helldivers 2

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

