How CDL Stage 4 LAN exposed the best CoD players

With Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 Major now in the books, which were players were exposed by Call of Duty’s highly anticipated return to LAN? Dexerto’s Andrew Campion is here to run through the biggest winners and losers.

The CDL’s first LAN event of the 2021 season saw Atlanta FaZe continuing their dominant form. A nine-map banger against Dallas Empire pushed them over the edge once again, but did other teams live up to the hype in the offline tournament?

Here’s a deep dive on the players who excelled at LAN, along with those who couldn’t quite find their footing on stage.

Advertisement

Discover more: CDL Stage 4 Major Top 10 plays