H3CZ reassures OpTic fans over Scump's future in competitive CoD - Dexerto

 H3CZ reassures OpTic fans over Scump's future in competitive CoD
Call of Duty

H3CZ reassures OpTic fans over Scump’s future in competitive CoD

Published: 19/Dec/2020 15:37

by Joe Craven
H3CZ & Scump
CDL/H3CZ

Charlie Intel Podcast H3CZ Scump

OpTic Chicago owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has reassured fans that legendary Call of Duty player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has plenty of gas left in the tank, and could be competing at the highest level for another 6 years. 

Recent shifts in the CDL offseason saw the upcoming year of competition become incredibly interesting. Not only will Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves compete in Call of Duty for the first time since Black Ops 4, but H3CZ’s reacquisition of OpTic (now OpTic Chicago) means Scump, FormaL and Dashy have been reunited with the iconic esports brand.

However, despite the promise they are showing in scrimmages, questions have continued to circulate about the future of Scump, the veteran who has long been a staple of the OpTic Gaming brand. He has been one of competitive CoD’s biggest names since Black Ops II and, despite rumors, H3CZ believes there are plenty more years to come from the Pennsylvania native.

Twitter: H3CZ
H3CZ
H3CZ has become known for his influence in the growth of CoD esports and OpTic Gaming.

Speaking on the Charlie Intel podcast, H3CZ suggested that Scump has 5 or 6 years ahead of him, and that he has no plans of competing in Call of Duty without him.

While H3CZ conceded that Scump’s career trajectory could change, he stated that, like OpTic’s BigTymeR, he expects Scump to always be a part of his content and OpTic Chicago more widely.

Referring more specifically to Call of Duty, H3CZ said: “It’s only in the back of peoples’ heads because people ask ‘Are you gonna retire?’ If nobody would have ever asked him, I don’t think in his head being 24 years old, he’s ever thought that maybe it’s time to retire. He’s still out-gunning some of the young people that are coming into the space that are supposed to be super cracked.”

Timestamp: 37:40 

“He’s still a very competitive person,” H3CZ finished, “and as long as we put a very competitive team around him, I don’t think there’s reason for him to retire anytime soon. So, he says 3-4 years, I say 5-6. It depends on how much fun we’re having.”

Of course, the future could change for Scump. Prolonged struggles could see him hang up the controller slightly earlier but sustained success – the kind we have grown used to seeing from the King – could mean we see him at the top of CoD esports for some time yet.

Thinking less about the long term, we’re incredibly excited to see what the revitalized OpTic can do in the CDL with its star-studded roster.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War teaser confirms return of fan-favorite scorestreak

Published: 19/Dec/2020 12:20

by Joe Craven
Black Ops 4 Firebreak using a flamethorwer
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

A brand new Black Ops Cold War image has teased the return of a fan-favorite weapon, which looks likely to return as a scorestreak in Treyarch’s 2020 title. 

One of the most significant shake-ups to the Call of Duty formula in Black Ops Cold War is the scorestreaks, seeing typical points accumulation scrapped in favor of a longer, multi-life system. The new system prevents scorestreak spamming and early game usage, in favor of rewarding consistently positive players.

The merger with Warzone for Season One also saw the return of a fan-favorite streak – the H.A.R.P.. Known as the Blackbird, Orbital VSAT and HATR in past games, this advanced UAV offers a live look at enemy location and direction. It is one of the most powerful scorestreaks the Call of Duty series has ever seen.

HARP scorestreak in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The H.A.R.P. sees the famous VSAT return in the 2020 title.

While the H.A.R.P.’s introduction to BOCW was fairly low key, Treyarch appears to have teased the reintroduction of a weapon,  likely to return as a scorestreak.

Flamethrower coming to Black Ops Cold War

Activision regularly release official screenshots showcasing new maps and weapons and, in one focusing on the return of Raid, players spotted the infamous flamethrower being used.

The screenshot focuses on the swimming pool side of Raid, with a XM4 user looking over the scorched environment. However, just down to the right of the main character another figure can be seen firing a flamethrower at a recently vanquished opponent.

Fans quickly picked up on it and took it as a concrete teaser that the flamethrower will soon be in Black Ops Cold War.

Raid from Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
A flamethrower can be seen being used just below Raid’s hot tub.

While past Black Ops games have featured the flamethrower as a specialist weapon belonging to Firebreak, the absence of specialists in BOCW means it will likely return as a scorestreak.

We have already seen the War Machine (which belonged to Battery in Black Ops 3 and 4) return as a scorestreak, so there is a precedent for the flamethrower to follow. How it would feature in Warzone also remains to be seen, perhaps as a rare item that players can pick up and equip on discovery.

Given the fairly obvious teaser from Treyarch, it seems likely we’ll see the flamethrower added in the very near future.