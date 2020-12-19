H3CZ reassures OpTic fans over Scump's future in competitive CoD - Dexerto

OpTic Chicago owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has reassured fans that legendary Call of Duty player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has plenty of gas left in the tank, and could be competing at the highest level for another 6 years.

Recent shifts in the CDL offseason saw the upcoming year of competition become incredibly interesting. Not only will Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves compete in Call of Duty for the first time since Black Ops 4, but H3CZ’s reacquisition of OpTic (now OpTic Chicago) means Scump, FormaL and Dashy have been reunited with the iconic esports brand.

However, despite the promise they are showing in scrimmages, questions have continued to circulate about the future of Scump, the veteran who has long been a staple of the OpTic Gaming brand. He has been one of competitive CoD’s biggest names since Black Ops II and, despite rumors, H3CZ believes there are plenty more years to come from the Pennsylvania native.

Speaking on the Charlie Intel podcast, H3CZ suggested that Scump has 5 or 6 years ahead of him, and that he has no plans of competing in Call of Duty without him.

While H3CZ conceded that Scump’s career trajectory could change, he stated that, like OpTic’s BigTymeR, he expects Scump to always be a part of his content and OpTic Chicago more widely.

Referring more specifically to Call of Duty, H3CZ said: “It’s only in the back of peoples’ heads because people ask ‘Are you gonna retire?’ If nobody would have ever asked him, I don’t think in his head being 24 years old, he’s ever thought that maybe it’s time to retire. He’s still out-gunning some of the young people that are coming into the space that are supposed to be super cracked.”

Timestamp: 37:40

“He’s still a very competitive person,” H3CZ finished, “and as long as we put a very competitive team around him, I don’t think there’s reason for him to retire anytime soon. So, he says 3-4 years, I say 5-6. It depends on how much fun we’re having.”

Of course, the future could change for Scump. Prolonged struggles could see him hang up the controller slightly earlier but sustained success – the kind we have grown used to seeing from the King – could mean we see him at the top of CoD esports for some time yet.

Thinking less about the long term, we’re incredibly excited to see what the revitalized OpTic can do in the CDL with its star-studded roster.