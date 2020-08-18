NICKMERCS unveils "fastest killing" LMG loadout in Warzone

Popular YouTuber Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed the “fastest killing LMG” in Warzone, but, it isn’t exactly going to disrupt the Bruen meta.

As the different seasons have unfolded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone has gone through a number of different metas. First off was the thermal scope meta, followed by the M4A1 meta, and now the game is dominated by the Bruen.

Advertisement

The unlockable LMG, which rips through enemies at every range and has decent mobility, isn’t going to slip away from the spotlight anytime soon as there really isn’t anything that can shape up in the same way.

However, for anyone who has grown a bit tired of the LMG and wants to run something else, there are a few different options out there. Most notably the MG34.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS' MG34 Warzone loadout

That’s right, there is another viable LMG out there even though it won’t take the spotlight off the Bruen. In fact, running a variant of the MG34’s Iridescent blueprint is, according to NICKMERCS, the “fastest killing LMG” in the battle royale.

So, how do you set up the MG34 you ask? Well, just like every weapon in Warzone, you will need the Monolithic Suppressor in the Muzzle slot, the Commando Foregrip, and the Tac Laser. These will keep the barrage of bullets on the straight and narrow.

Outside of that, Nick also runs the FSS Brute barrel and VLK 3.0x Optic to really add some range and accuracy to the LMG.

Advertisement

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : FSS Brute

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTHAjuexlZI

If you look at the way Nick sets it up, the weapon might turn some heads away from the Bruen, but be warned – it is just ridiculously slow to move around with.

Read More: Warzone players randomly losing weapons and cash due to major map bug

On top of that, the MG34 has almost a ten-second reload time. So, while you can shred through enemies with the weapon’s impressive DPS, you will be quite exposed once your magazine runs dry.