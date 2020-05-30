Future of Warzone teased in possible Bunker 11 easter egg

A possible solution to an easter egg within Warzone may have revealed some new details about the future of the battle royale and potentially even the 2020 Call of Duty game.

There's been a lot of hype surrounding Warzone lately, even more so than usual, as a recent update finally opened up all of the previously locked bunkers on the map, including Bunker 11.

The reason Bunker 11 has been singled out by many people is that it's much larger than the rest and contains a nuclear warhead, which is being interpreted as a sign that some ominous event is on the way.

There is an intricate easter egg tied in with this area, one that allows you to see the warhead, but some believe that the trail of clues goes beyond just that.

Reddit user 'freshlikeuhhhhh' has posted what they believe is a possible solution to the hidden aspects of the easter egg, one that may shine some light on what's to come in Warzone down the line.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymh3o8v4EEM

If you pay attention when entering the secret areas of the bunker, you'll notice two codes spray-painted on the wall: 209-A14, which is the RGB Hex code for the color green, and 324-51-7, which happens to be the space coordinates of the planet Uranus on May 20, the day after this patch went live.

Now, why would Uranus matter when it comes to Warzone? Well, the element Uranium, which has traditionally been used in developing nuclear weapons, was named after the planet.

Furthermore, when those same numbers are searched with the word 'astronomy,' they link to another book that discussed the Leipzig Experiment - a well-known scientific accident in 1942 that dealt with a Uranium leak, which happens to be green by the way (ding, ding, ding!).

What does this all mean?

Well, there's a chance that this could all be a coincidence and have nothing to do with Warzone. But it seems that there's too much info adding up for it to be totally random. The fact that there is a nuclear weapon sitting in a bunker located at the heart of Verdansk, most likely made from Uranium, means that there are definitely dots to connect.

The combination of the weapon, the green gas, and the "big red shiny button" that players can interact with points to some sort of nuclear attack or accident taking place.

We do know that the upcoming Season 4 of Modern Warfare is due to bring some major changes to the BR, particularly to the map, and previous teasers and leaks have hinted that the Dam location will be the target of some sort of explosion causing the water to gush out over what is now a frozen landscape. Could that be what this all is leading to?

Could there be changes to the dam location in #Warzone coming?



The new Modern Warfare main menu is hinting at that happening. pic.twitter.com/02xE8fNh27 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 13, 2020

There's also a chance this could be more of a "big picture" teaser, not just for a single map change in the next major update. For example, this is the sort of thing that could bleed as deep as the next CoD title, slated for release in the fall.

There have been enough leaks and rumors to strongly suggest that CoD 2020 will be called Black Ops Cold War and take place during that era, and if there's one phrase that perfectly describes that period in history, it's "nuclear threat."

We already know that Activision plan on making Warzone the battle royale that connects all the other CoD franchises together, so who's to say the easter eggs players are stumbling across now won't develop into much larger events down the line.