Modern Warfare update adds Warzone Duos & Double XP weekend

In their May 29 playlist update, Infinity Ward have finally added Duos, a highly awaited fan-favorite mode, to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of big 2XP promo weekend in Modern Warfare.

Back in April, IW added Duos to Warzone, but only in its cash-based Plunder mode. At that point, Raven Software’s creative director, Amos Hodge, had indicated that the tandem-based option would eventually be added but that there were “some bugs to work out.”

Well, it appears that those bugs have been swatted, as Duos has finally arrived —a long month and thousands of Twitter requests later, and it will be accompanied by a nice Double XP weekend.

The XP promo includes Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression in the multiplayer and battle royale until Tuesday, June 2 at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET (the next morning). This is obviously nice news, but not nearly as exciting as the addition of Duos.

WARZONE MAY 29 PLAYLISTS

Solos

Duos

Trios

Quads

Plunder Quads

As for what’s coming next in Warzone, players have been curious about brief mentions that squads of five will one day be added, but that hasn’t yet been announced for Modern Warfare’s fourth season.

Season 4 is set to release on Wednesday, June 3, and anticipation has been built up considerably—with the latest release of the Bunker 11 in Warzone and a teaser that suggested hints at changes to the battle royale along with new maps and weapons.

Of the new maps teased, Scrapyard has been the most alluring, as CoD fans have enjoyed its implementation in Verdansk’s Boneyard, a regular hot-drop, while hoping it would join the multiplayer pool rotation as well.

For guns, both the Vector SMG and Galil assault rifle have not only been teased, but players have found and leaked evidence of their existence from the game's back-end files, even including some gameplay.

For now, players will be excited to drop into Duos while doubling their XP—but fans will remain curious about the future permanence of Warzone’s playlists and the incoming changes for Season 4.