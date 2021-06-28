Frustrating Warzone RC-XD bug is completely ruining matches

An RC-XD bug in Warzone is completely ruining player’s games by locking them in the deployment animation, making it impossible for them to move or defend themselves.

Since its release back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has become one of the most popular FPS and shooter titles in the genre. With millions of players across the globe, fans eagerly await any new content or major updates to the game.

However, despite having a dedicated player base, the title has garnered a poor reputation for the overwhelming amount of bugs and glitches that players experience.

While some of them can be shrugged off as an inconvenience, others completely ruin player’s games and force them to quit or wait to be eliminated. Well, that’s exactly what happened to Evening_Positive9001 when they decided to use an RC-XD on Rebirth Island.

Warzone RC-XD bug is freezing player’s games

A thread posted to the CODWarzone subreddit has showcased an RC-XD bug that is ruining player’s games and forcing them to quit their matches.

Evening_Positive9001 experienced the glitch when playing Duos on Rebirth Island. After finding an RC-XD, they deployed the vehicle and began driving it towards a set of enemies.

They then detonated the killstreak next to a set of opponents and soon realized they were stuck on the deployment screen with no ability to move or shoot. Evening_Positive9001 tried everything to get out of the animation but seemed to work.

It’s hard to know why this bug occurred as there was nothing abnormal about the way in which the player deployed the RC-XD. The issue just appears to be affecting players occasionally when they use the killstreak.

This is an incredibly frustrating bug to experience as it guarantees that you’re going to be eliminated from the match. This is definitely an issue Raven Software needs to address as it’s not a problem that players can just ignore.

Let’s hope this bug is just limited to Rebirth Island and that the developers can find a fix to the glitch as soon as possible. In the meantime, you might want to avoid using any RC-XDs on Rebirth, at least for the time being.