Ridiculous Warzone bug gives players permanent slide boost in Power Grab LTM - Dexerto

A Warzone glitch in the new Power Grab LTM is giving players a permanent slide boost that can be used throughout an entire match.

Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update introduced a series of new features for players to check out and get stuck into. Whether it was the two new weapons, the Rambo & Die Hard skins, or even the changes to the Verdansk map, the patch certainly delivered the content players were looking for.

Despite all these exciting changes, it’s the Power Grab LTM that’s received the most praise from the community. This fast-paced mode removes the Gulag from the equation and challenges competitors to collects dog tags and respawn tokens.

Although the LTM is a lot of fun, it hasn’t taken players long to discover some ridiculous bugs, with one seemingly allowing players to slide three times as far as usual.

Warzone player discovers Power Grab slide glitch

There’s no denying that sliding in Warzone is one most satisfying mechanics in the game. Learning how to slide cancel has even become a fundamental skill for a lot of experienced and professional players.

Despite this, when you attempt to slide in a game and you travel three times as far, you have to question whether it’s an intended mechanic.

Well, during a Power Grab match, Warzone player NoImKenny found that the buff given to players after they’ve collected a dog tag wasn’t wearing off. This meant they had access to a slide boost throughout the entire match and could seemingly travel three times as far.

According to NoImKenny, the glitch began after they’d collected a dog tag, and the power-up provided by the item simply never stopped.

Usually, this increased speed or mobility would only last for around 10-15 seconds in the new LTM.

While this bug certainly isn’t game-breaking or ruining matches, it does offer players significantly more mobility and will need to be fixed as soon as possible.

There are definitely more serious bugs affecting the main battle royale mode at the moment, so it’ll be interesting to see how long it takes for this issue to be addressed.