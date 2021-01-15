 Frustrating Black Ops Cold War bug sticks players in the sky on Sanatorium - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Frustrating Black Ops Cold War bug sticks players in the sky on Sanatorium

Published: 15/Jan/2021 11:58

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war sanatorium fireteam dirty bomb
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Within hours of the new mid-season update in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players were being faced with an incredibly frustrating bug that is getting them stuck in the sky when respawning into the new Sanatorium map.

Sanatorium arrived in the January 14 update as a new map for the Fireteam Dirty Bomb game mode, and there’s even rumors that it could contribute to a new Warzone map, though no leak or reliable source has said as much so far.

Sanatorium offers large-scale warfare that brings in a huge number of players and, generally, is being well received by the community.

That said, it’s clearly going to have some growing pains as most new features in games do, but this one really is ruining the game for players — both those affected by it as well as those who have to play against it.

black ops cold war sanatorium boat
Activision
Sanatorium arrived but instantly gave players a hard time.

A large number of players are reporting that when they respawn and are dropping back into Sanatorium, it’s like there’s an invisible floor holding them up in the sky, unable to drop all the way down and rejoin the battle.

This is clearly a major issue, with several threads across social media of players complaining about being affected, and it looks about as ridiculous as it sounds.

As you see in the clip below, imisslandryttp and their team were simply walking around in mid-air, miles above the ground, able to throw projectiles and equipment down but not actually being able to engage in gunfights on the ground.

Walking on sunshine! from r/blackopscoldwar

It’s a truly bizarre issue, and this is just one example of many, ruining the game for people who were looking forward to dropping into some brand new content.

That said, it’s definitely something Treyarch will be looking to fix as soon as possible — this is as close to game-breaking as it gets without literally crashing the game, and has helped dampen the excitement of the new update.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak claims Treyarch is planning eight more map remakes

Published: 15/Jan/2021 6:45 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 10:01

by Isaac McIntyre
Standoff is one map that could be remade in Black Ops Cold War.
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch is planning to add as many as eight remake maps to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer across the next few seasons, after relaunching popular 2012 battleground Raid in Season One, and announcing Express for an upcoming February 4 update.

The return of “Nuketown,” “Raid,” and “Express” are just three of a dozen planned map remakes ⁠— at least ⁠— that Treyarch will be trotting out across the first year of Black Ops Cold War, according to the popular Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost.

The insider suggests Treyarch have “about eight more remakes planned,” not including Raid and Express. “So, at least one, sometimes two, each season, every season,” they wrote. If Treyarch does indeed follow the reported game plan, this would be stretched from Season Two, through to around Season Five.

While there was no indication which maps are in development, there’s a good chance the Call of Duty devs will go back to some of their old faithfuls ⁠— including Hanoi, Standoff, and Breach ⁠— from across their decade-long Black Ops series.

Several maps, including Radiation, Launch, Grid, WMD, and Slums were mentioned, though these are likely the insider’s “wish list” rather than a confirmed leak.

Are Standoff & Hijacked coming to Black Ops Cold War?

The news that Treyarch is indeed going all-in on remakes for Black Ops Cold War is sure to excite plenty of long-time fans; some may already be getting their wish lists together in anticipation.

According to a poll run by Dexerto back in late December, vintage Black Ops 2 map “Standoff” is a clear favorite that players may want to see added to the modern 2020 title. The cityscape battlefield — which also returned in Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode — claimed 44.6% of the Twitter vote.

Hijacked, Firing Range, and Summit were other top picks for possible remasters.

Treyarch may also return to old faves they’ve resurrected in past titles, and there’s a lot of them.

Call of Duty classic maps

Here’s some they’ve brought back multiple times:

  • Nuketown (five times!)
  • Slums (twice)
  • Summit (three times)
  • Firing Range (four times)
  • Jungle (three times)

There’s also a few maps that have been remade just once. These include Grind, Cliffside, Courtyard, Stadium, Contraband, Seaside, Outskirts, Hacienda, Arsenal, and Hijacked. All of these could be potential remasters options.

Standoff is a clear favorite when it comes to Black Ops Cold War remake wish lists.
Treyarch
Standoff is a clear favorite when it comes to Black Ops Cold War remake wish lists.

At the end of the day, however, we’re just going to have to wait to find out which maps Treyarch actually ports across to Black Ops Cold War.

Considering “Express” is soon making its debut in the latter half of Season One, we can likely expect another remake map at the beginning of Season Two. The next huge Call of Duty content dump should arrive around February 24 — when the Season One battle pass ends — and should bring that next map remaster too.

For now, sink your teeth into the Season 1 “Reloaded” patch details here.