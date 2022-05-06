Forgotten Warzone SMG loadout dominates meta Owen Gun in TTK

If you’re searching for a different SMG to use in Warzone, you might want to revisit an old favorite from Modern Warfare that IceManIsaac believes is the best sniper support around.

For the first time in quite a way, the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone is undergoing some pretty radical changes. Long-standing fan favorites like the Kar98k, Swiss K31, Bren, and MP5 have fallen off quite a bit following a number of nerfs.

While some players have tried to persist with the popular weapons in their nerfed state, many have moved on and started revisiting classics such as the QBZ, Milano, M13, and even the LAPA.

Though, when it comes to the SMG class specifically, there is one classic choice that could reign supreme as it has a better TTK than the Owen Gun – and that’s the AUG from Modern Warfare.

Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac highlighted the old faithful SMG in his May 5 video, labeling it the “best sniper support” weapon in the battle royale thanks to its solid TTK and the fact that everyone should have it leveled up decently.

“I think it’s something that everybody has forgotten about, despite the fact it is statistically better than every other sniper support that I can find, and on top of that, it’s even better than the pre-nerf Owen Gun when it comes to Time to Kill,” Isaac said.

The Warzone content creator noted that the AUG has a TTK of 630ms within the first 12 meters or so, and that jumps up to 810ms beyond 25 meters. It still has a nice TTK after 45 meters, but you should use your sniper at that range anyway.

Best AUG Warzone loadout for sniper support

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine: 5.56 NATO 60-round drum

5.56 NATO 60-round drum Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb

FORGE TAC CQB Comb Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

As Isaac notes, some players have had complaints about the AUG’s recoil in the past, but that is easily solvable by using an optic like the Mini Reflex.

The SMG has had its moment in Warzone, and with everything in flux at the minute, it could carve out a nice standing for itself. So, run the class and see how it feels.