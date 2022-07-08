Forgotten Cold War AR’s lethal TTK can compete with the NZ-41 in Warzone

Alex Garton . 6 hours ago

The NZ-41 and STG44 have risen up as the two powerhouses in the Warzone AR meta, but there is a strong Cold War alternative that can compete with their TTKs.

In Warzone Season 4, the STG44 and NZ-41 have stood out as the two strongest ARs in the current meta.

However, their overwhelming popularity has led to a lot of powerful alternatives being overlooked, especially guns from Cold War.

One of which is the lethal C58, an AR that seems to have been forgotten by a lot of the community, despite boasting an impressive TTK.

Luckily, Warzone expert IceManIsaac has outlined the perfect loadout for the gun and is convinced it can compete with the popular NZ-41.

Treyarch/Activision The C58 was released into Warzone Black Ops Cold War.

Best C58 Warzone loadout in Season 4

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force

18.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

In IceManIsaac’s latest video, he discusses the underrated C58 from Cold War, an AR that used to be considered meta but has slowly been forgotten by the community.

According to the Warzone expert, the C58 actually has a faster TTK than the NZ-41 at long-range, making it perfect for beaming down opponents.

IceManIsaac has designed the build above to thrive from a distance and although the C58’s recoil pattern can be unforgiving, it’s easily mastered after some experience with the gun.

Keep in mind, that the C58 does have a relatively slow ADS time, so running Overkill and an SMG with this AR is recommended.

According to WZRanked, the C58 has an incredibly low pick rate of just 0.15%, so it’ll be interesting to see if IceManIsaac’s video boosts the Cold War ARs popularity.

Either way, before the rest of the community picks up on its power, it’s definitely worth testing the C58 in one of your matches and making the most of its powerful TTK.