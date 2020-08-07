First possible Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War teaser spotted in Warzone

Even though CoD 2020 hasn't been officially announced yet, according to a new video, there may possibly be a teaser already for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War, inside of Warzone Season 5.

At this point, we know a ton of details about Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, this year's entry in the mega first-person shooter franchise, even though it hasn't technically been revealed by Activision.

Tons of leaks lately point to the fact that the game's announcement is going to be integrated into Warzone in some way, shape, or form. How exactly it will be implemented, remains to be seen, but we may already have our first clue.

On August 7, Warzone players reported seeing an odd glitch effect on their screens while playing the game. According to the clips, static takes over the player's screen for a few minutes, before the words "KNOW YOUR HISTORY" appear on the screen.

That message is then followed by the words "обреченына ее повторение", which translates to "Doomed to repeat it" in Russian. What does this all mean? Your guess is as good as ours, but it would be hard to argue against this being a teaser for the next game.

For one, the phrase "know your history or be doomed to repeat it" is an old philosophical saying that wouldn't really fit anything having to do with Warzone in its current state, so it must be related to the new game.

Furthermore, the presence of Russian text can't really be coincidence; with the new CoD reportedly set to take place in the Cold War era, it's safe to assume that Russia will play a central role in its story campaign and multiplayer.

Of course, there's always the chance that this could strictly be a teaser for an upcoming in-game event in Warzone, totally unrelated to Black Ops Cold War. In the official Season 5 Roadmap, Activision did confirm that there would be a "mid-season event" in the game, so we won't know the whole picture until that kicks off.

That said, we may not have to wait long at all, considering that some content creators received mysterious crates from Activision with instructions telling them to not open the package until August 10.

As a result, the overwhelming speculation has now shifted to Monday being the date for when the next CoD will be officially revealed, which would make it even more sense that the devs are starting to sprinkle in-game teasers here and there.