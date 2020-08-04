Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 early patch notes & release time

At long last, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 update is nearly upon us, and we've got everything you need to know about all the changes and new content.

Arguably the most anticipated chapter of Modern Warfare and Warzone, Season 5 is set to introduce a plethora of new content to both the multiplayer and battle royale components.

Map changes, new guns, weapon balance tuning, new maps... the list goes on, and there's every reason to expect that S5 could be the best and most jam-packed season of MW so far.

When is the Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 update?

The update is set to go live at 2 AM ET on August 5, or 11 PM PT on August 4, with the patch notes expected to be released a couple of hours before. Here are the confirmed sizes for the patch on all three platforms:

PlayStation 4: 33.9 GB

33.9 GB Xbox One: 49.8 GB

49.8 GB PC: 54.2 GB (Modern Warfare owners) and 47.4 GB (Warzone only owners)

And for those concerned that they might not have enough space on their device, Activision have confirmed that "once the new content has been integrated into your game, Modern Warfare will have a decreased overall footprint on console."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvjn6BopsV8

Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 Roadmap

Here is the official roadmap for the upcoming chapter, detailing which parts of Season 5 is available right at launch and what Infinity Ward are saving to release throughout the weeks and months ahead.

What's new in Warzone Season 5?

Warzone map changes

As expected, Warzone is receiving its biggest bulk of new content and changes since its release, starting with several major tweaks to the Verdansk map. The biggest change is the fact that Stadium's roof has been blown open, turning the previously-inaccessible structure into a potentially bustling POI.

Train Station, a location that most either love or hate, is also getting its fair share of adjustments, as the buildings are being opened up for players to be able to get inside the vast space.

Speaking of trains, a large freight train is being added to the map, which not only carries loot but also offers players another way to get around much more quickly. The exact path of the tracks is still unknown, but Activision did say that it'll "circumnavigate the southwestern part of Verdansk."

Last but not least, we have the exterior Ascension ziplines - devices attached to taller structures like Stadium and the skyscrapers in Downtown which players can use to access rooftops and counter those who like to camp up top.

New modes & weapon rotation

There are two new modes coming to Warzone - Mini Royale, which comes at the start of Season 5, and King Slayer, which comes later and the details for which haven't been announced.

Mini Royale, as Activision describe it, condenses the regular battle royale modes into a faster-paced and much more intense version with a lot more combat. It features a lower player-count (exact number TBA) and only "the first and last five minutes of a normal game exist," which could mean the gas circle, Gulag, and other regular components will function differently.

Then there's the topic of weapon rotation; Infinity Ward have changed up the guns that'll be available as floor loot as now there will be exactly the same number of each rarity on the map:

25 Legendary variants (gold)

19 Epic (purple)

15 Rare (blue)

12 Uncommon (green)

8 Common (gray)

As far as miscellaneous additions go, a new feature called Wartracks is making its debut: "Jam out to some sweet MW tunes while you're cruising through Verdansk with Wartracks, available in the Battle Pass."

This will work similarly to the vehicle skins in that players can equip a Wartrack to each specific vehicle and the song will play as soon as anyone from their team hops in.

What's new in Modern Warfare multiplayer?

New maps

Infinity Ward are upping the levels of new content they're bringing to multiplayer with four whole new maps set to make their debut in Season 5. Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil Rig are the two new 6v6 maps, while Livestock is for Gunfight, and Verdansk Int'l. Airport, based on its namesake location in Warzone, is being released for Ground War.

New weapons: ISO SMG, AN-94 assault rifle, more

The start of every season introduces two new weapons in both multiplayer and Warzone, and S5 is no exception with the ISO SMG and AN-94 assault rifle. The ISO is inspired by the ACP9 submachine gun - a compact, high-fire rate gun that's perfect for close engagements.

As for the AN-94, fans of the Black Ops series will instantly recognize it as the powerful AR from BO2: "The initial shot of a full-auto volley is followed by an instantaneous second round before significant recoil is felt."

As per usual, both guns are available to all players for free via the Battle Pass; the ISO is unlocked by reaching Tier 15 and the AN-94 by hitting Tier 31 of the pass' free portion.

That's not all: Activision also announced that two more weapons will be released at some point during the season - the dual-wield Kodachis swords and one that's currently "classified."

Shadow Company Operators

This had been announced previously, but S5 is also adding a whole new faction to multiplayer called Shadow Company - the same one that was introduced in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, under the command of the villainous General Shepherd.

Shadow Company comes complete with three brand new Operators: Lerch, Rozlin 'Roze' Helms, and Velikan, who will be released in-season while the first two are available at launch.

Season 5 Battle Pass

As mentioned above, both the two new weapons and Shadow Company Operators will be available via the Battle Pass, which again features 100 tiers of outfit skins, weapon blueprints, watches, gun charms, vehicle camos, XP tokens, CoD Points, and the aforementioned new Wartracks.

There will be a free portion of this pass, through which the ISO, AN-94, and other select cosmetic items can be unlocked. However, for those who want the full experience, there is the option of purchasing it for 1,000 CoD Points, unlocking the new Lerch Operator, all 100 tiers, and 1,300 CP back.

And if you want to go even bigger, there's always the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 CP, which automatically grants you 20 tiers right away. Compared to how much this would cost if you bought the BP and tier skips individually, this option offers a 40% savings.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL as we will be posting the official patch notes, breakdowns of all changes, guides on how to unlock new content, and much more when the Season 5 update launches tonight!