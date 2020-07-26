Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War logo & possible release date leaked

After months of speculation, fans finally know that Call of Duty 2020 will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, thanks to an unlikely leak for a Doritos promotion.

With Call of Duty titles usually having trailers and gameplay shown by May, this year has been an anomaly. Leaks have discussed various aspects of the game, but nothing was set in stone. Now, a leaked Doritos promotion shows the game’s name and logo for the first time.

Fans will be quick to analyze what exactly this information means for the game. The image, which was leaked to ModernWarzone, shows the game’s title, logo, and information about the promotion’s timeline — which will begin on 10/5/20.

This is an intriguing piece of information because it can be tied to Modern Warfare's promotions and start date as well. Typically, CoD titles get revealed around May and released around October.

That was the case for Black Ops 4 and Modern Warfare and then a prominent leaker suggested that, despite all the delays and lack of a reveal, CoD 2020's official release was still on schedule.

A second leaked picture shows the promotion is set to begin in early October. For Modern Warfare, Mountain Dew had a promotion that began in early October 2019 before the game was released later that month, on the 25th. Mountain Dew and Doritos are owned by the same company, PepsiCo, so it stands to reason that the brands have similar promotion practices.

If the earlier leak is correct that the game is not delayed, and the leaked promotion is reasonably expected to follow last year's schedule, then it feels probable that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released in late October 2020, much likes its predecessor.

But what has made that release date seem most unlikely and left fans in absolute confusion is that there has yet to be significant reveals about the title from Activision or Treyarch themselves.

That may soon change, as the aforementioned leaker guessed a reveal was coming within a few weeks, and another prominent insider, Tom Henderson, has now further fueled speculation that something big will be happening on August 5.

The suspected August 5 date is a popular one since that also happens to be when Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone will be kicking off.

It's been widely speculated, based on leaks and rumors, that the next Call of Duty will be teased for the first time in an in-game Warzone event, and the launch of Season 5, with all the hype it brings, could be the perfect time to do it.

All that said, Activision, Treyarch, and assistant developers Sledgehammer Games have all continued to be silent about CoD's future, leaving the community to put the puzzle together themselves based on inside sources and leaks.

But, at long last, we appear to have finally gotten a title, a logo, and estimated dates for Black Ops Cold War's reveal and release.