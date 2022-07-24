FaZe Booya unveils Warzone build for forgotten Cold War SMG to rule Season 4

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Warzone competitor FaZe Booya has unveiled his Bullfrog build for Season 4, claiming the Black Ops Cold War SMG still dominates Rebirth Island despite being fairly low in the game’s meta.

Warzone Season 4, like all those that have preceded it, has a clearly established weapon meta in which players naturally gravitate towards the best weapons in the game.

However, weapons outside the concrete meta can still have a place, so long as they’re built and used correctly.

That brings us to the Bullfrog, a SMG with a meagre pick-rate of just 0.76% in Season 4. Competitive player Booya, though, reckons it can dominate Rebirth with the right setup.

Bullfrog Warzone loadout to rule Rebirth Island

The loadout is specifically designed for Rebirth Island, but will be applicable to the game’s other maps so long as players continue to use the Bullfrog sensibly. It’s naturally better at close-ranges and trying to outgun ARs or snipers will definitely get you killed.

Booya explained that his Bullfrog build is geared towards speed, maximizing the movement speed whilst minimizing the time it takes to ADS.

The 65 Round Mag improves on the Bullfrog’s base mag size and ensures you can take down multiple opponents at once. It’s worth nothing that there’s no recoil mitigation here, so it might take some getting used to the Bullfrog’s moderate kick.

The full loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force

7.4″ Task Force Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Magazine: 65 Rnd

Regardless of what map you’re dropping in to, a longer range weapon in the back pocket will be the most sensible choice. Something like the ever-reliable Kilo 141 will see your class made even stronger and ensure you’re ready for any gunfight.

It goes to show that, used sensibly and with the right attachments, you don’t always need the most heavily picked weapons to make a mark in Warzone.