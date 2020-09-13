Every Scorestreak in Black Ops Cold War confirmed so far

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War now revealed, here's a look at every confirmed scorestreak in Treyarch's upcoming installment.

Any Call of Duty player will know just how important scorestreaks are to the average multiplayer map – especially in Treyarch games. The Black Ops Cold War devs are known as the masterminds of some of CoD's most famous streaks: the Swarm, K9 Unit and R.A.P.S just to name a few.

Advertisement

Scorestreaks have been one of the most talked-about aspects following Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer reveal, with Treyarch confirming an overhaul of the long-established formula for earning them in-game. What's more is the reversion to scorestreaks, rather than killstreaks.

Despite the changes to how they are earned, many will be familiar to the veterans of the Call of Duty series. A few new ones have so far emerged, though, like the Air Patrol streak which appears an incredibly effective way to prevent opposition scorestreaks from dominating the skies.

Advertisement

Read More: Black Ops Cold War dev reveals major changes to flinch in multiplayer

At first glance, they have obscenely high points required to earn them, but bear in mind the new system of earning them, which includes a cool-down period for every streak.

All Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks (so far)

RC-XD: 600 score, 90 secs cooldown

600 score, 90 secs cooldown Spy Plane: 800 score, 90 secs cooldown

800 score, 90 secs cooldown Artillery: 1900 score, 90 secs cooldown

1900 score, 90 secs cooldown Napalm Strike: 2400 score, 90 secs cooldown

2400 score, 90 secs cooldown Air Patrol: 2750 score, 90 secs cooldown

2750 score, 90 secs cooldown War Machine: 3150 score, 90 secs cooldown

3150 score, 90 secs cooldown Attack Helicopter: 3750 score, 90 secs cooldown

3750 score, 90 secs cooldown Chopper Gunner: 6000 score, 90 secs cooldown

It's worth remembering that this list is in no way definitive. Far more scorestreaks will feature in the full game, and the values accompanying them could very well change too.

Treyarch have been known to adjust the score required as a balancing factor, once it becomes clear how the scorestreaks fit into general multiplayer. The cooldowns of the streaks, too, could be adjusted depending on their popularity and ease of acquisition.

Advertisement

We'll of course have the latest on Black Ops Cold War multiplayer as more scorestreaks are revealed. The game itself is set to drop on November 13.