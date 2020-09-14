NICKMERCS drops ridiculous Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Popular content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his new Kilo 141 class for Warzone, which some players believe might just “the best gun” in the game.

As the Call of Duty Warzone seasons have unfolded, different guns have shaken up the meta – meaning that players are constantly adapting on the fly to what might give them an edge over everybody else.

Advertisement

The thermal snipers had their day when the battle royale first launched, and attention has turned to weapons like the Bruen MK9, and FiNN LMG. Though, there are a few classics that still match up against the best.

That includes the Kilo 141. It’s been in Modern Warfare and Warzone since launch – and is now having its moment in the spotlight.

Advertisement

So much so, that despite not feeling it at first, NICKMERCS has shown off a pretty top tier class that could rip through enemies in Warzone.

Read More: Call of Duty League shifts to PC from 2021 season onwards

As expected, the FaZe Clan member has got the Monolithic Suppressor and Commando Foregrip as a part of his attachments. They are pretty much key for every class after all.

On top of those, the Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler barrel and VLK 3.0x Optic provide additional accuracy and range so that targets can be picked off easily. The 60 round mag is also ideal so that you aren’t sweating about running out of shots.

Advertisement

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic

Ammunition: 60 Round mag

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w_E7daqg4M

Of course, even though the class works for some players – including Nick – it isn’t going to be to the specification everyone. Some might find that a better setup works for their playstyle.

At the end of the day, there is still plenty of room to tweak the weapon through Gunsmith, so say you aren’t a fan of the optic, you can throw something else and see if that takes your fancy.